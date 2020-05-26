How to claim mystery gifts in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword and Shield players can get their hands on some of the coolest free Mystery Gifts and if you would like to claim them, there are some tricks you need to know about. They do have deadlines, though, so act fast!

While we're all waiting around for Game Freak to release its first 'Isle of Armor' expansion pass, there's nothing stopping us from opening some special presents in the Galar Region this year, with the chance to get ahold of a number of useful items for a limited time.

If you're looking to catch 'em all in these Pokemon games, opening some mystery gifts will certainly help you along the way. So, let's take a look at what you can claim them and how it all works.

Mystery gifts mostly have different variants of PokeBalls in them, but recently actual Pokemon have been added to the mix.

All active Pokemon Sword & Shield Mystery Gifts: How to get them

Previously, you needed to input codes on your Nintendo Switch in order to get the free items. However, in a slight change of plan, Pokemon are now included in the rewards – not just different types of PokeBalls! A step-by-step guide to do this can be found below.

Load up Pokemon Sword or Shield. Access the Mystery Gift menu in-game. From there, select 'Receive Via Internet'. Collect your gifts and enjoy!

Pokemon Sword & Shield Mystery Gifts (May/June)

Here is the current schedule of Mystery Gifts for trainers playing in the Galar Region, and as you can see, there's a lot to gain from redeeming the free rewards.

May 29-June 4: Galarian Ponyta, Level Ball, Fast Ball, Love Ball, Friend Ball, and Beast Ball.

Galarian Ponyta, Level Ball, Fast Ball, Love Ball, Friend Ball, and Beast Ball. June 5-June 11: Galarian Corsola, Sweet Apple, Tart Apple, Chipped Pot, Cracked Pot, Whipped Dream, and Sachet.

Galarian Corsola, Sweet Apple, Tart Apple, Chipped Pot, Cracked Pot, Whipped Dream, and Sachet. June 12 onwards: Galarian Meowth, 50 Big Nugget, 100 EXP. Candy L.

More free rewards in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Ranked Battle Rewards

Those players who have played at least one game of Ranked Battles during Season 1 will be eligible for a free mystery gift. According to serebii, the choices are as follows:

Get 100 more Battle Points

The active mystery gift codes might not offer too much extra cash where BP is concerned, although there are tricks to get an extra 100 and it's really easy to do.

Game Freak have updated the Galar Newcomers Online Competition rankings for players to look at. All you have to do is access that menu, check the rankings and pick up 50BP for free. It's as easy as that. For more details, check out our guide here.

Aside from that, there's also another way of grabbing another 50 BP. Just like the advice above, those who competed in the Extreme Speed! Single Battles!! March event can check out the rankings in-game. Head over to VS, then Battle Stadium, to check previous competitions and results. Once that's done, go back into Mystery Gifts and you should have your reward there waiting for you.

Free Gigantamax capable Pikachu & Eevee

Those who have played Pokemon Let's Go: Pikachu or Pokemon Let's Go: Eevee and have saved data on their game can grab themselves a special version of the game case stars in the Galar Region.

You will receive a Pikachu or Eevee, depending on what title you played, that can transform into its Gigantamax form. You can collect that free gift inside the Wild Area's train station. More information on how to do that in our guide.

On that bombshell, there we have it! Those are all of the ways we have found to receive a free mystery gift in Pokemon Sword and Shield. If we find any more, we'll update this article with more codes and tricks.