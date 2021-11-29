How to catch Growlithe and Arcanine in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Players can find Growlithe in the Sinnoh remakes. Here is where to catch the Kanto favorite and how to evolve Arcanine in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Ever since its debut in 1998’s Pokemon Red and Blue, Growlithe has continued to be one of the most popular characters in the Game Freak series.

Fans of the canine are in luck as the Gen I ‘mon can be caught in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Here is where to find the Fire-type and its beloved evolution, Arcanine.

Where to find Growlithe in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Trainers looking to catch Growlithe will need to first defeat the Elite 4 and Sinnoh Champion Cynthia.

Advertisement

Before you go searching for the ‘mon, you also have to complete a few steps to unlock its spawn.

After beating the main storyline, you need to complete the Sinnoh Dex by seeing all 150 Pokemon. Next, speak to Professor Rowan in Sandgem Town to unlock the National Pokedex. With the extended Dex obtained, travel to the Fight Area. The location can be unlocked by speaking to the sailor in Snowpoint City. Once there, use your Explorer Kit to access the Grand Underground. Growlithe can be found in Volcanic Cave Hideaways which look like red squares on your map. Finally, enter one of the Hideaways and exit if you don’t see the Kanto ‘mon. Leave and re-enter the room over and over again until it appears.

How to evolve Arcanine in Pokemon BDSP

Just like the classic Gen I titles, you will need to use a Fire Stone to evolve Arcanine in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. The canine’s second form can only be triggered using this special method.

Read More: How to get Houndour and Houndoom in Pokemon BDSP



There are multiple locations where the evolutionary rock can be picked up in BDSP. Players can obtain one by digging walls or trading gems to the Hiker in the Grand Underground. Two Fire Stones are also in the Fuego Ironworks which can be accessed by using Surf on Route 205.

Advertisement

Because Growlithe can only be caught after unlocking the National Pokedex, players will be able to get the Kanto ‘mon from levels 58-63.

Now that you have the beloved Gen I Fire-type and its evolution Arcanine on your team, check out some of our other BDSP guides and walkthroughs:

All Rare Candy locations | Where to find Cresselia | How to get the National Pokedex | Best starter to pick | Beating all Gym Leaders | How to get all Sinnoh starters | Best ways to make money | How to unlock Mystery Gifts | How to get Eevee | How to get Leafeon | How to get Glaceon | How to get Umbreon & Espeon | Where to catch Spiritomb | How to get Riolu & Lucario | Where to find Gible & Garchomp | How to unlock the Bike | All trade evolutions