Ed Sheeran’s new song ‘Celestial’ is coming to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Ed Sheeran’s Pokemon collaboration song ‘Celestial’ will be featured in the upcoming Gen 9 Scarlet & Violet games this November.

Ed Sheeran revealed his first-ever collaboration with Pokemon on September 22, a song titled Celestial.

It was released on September 29 and features a wide variety of popular Pokemon like Charmander, Slowpoke, Squirtle, Mew, and more.

In less than an hour’s time, it received nearly 150k views and fans are loving it.

Ed Sheeran’s song ‘Celestial’ will be featured in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Thanks to a comment from Sheeran on his music video, we now know that the song will appear in the upcoming Gen 9 games.

“Play the games to find the song and if you name any of your Pokémon after me, let me know,” he said.

It’s unknown where the song will appear in the game at the time of writing, but many believe that it’ll grace your ears as soon as you finish the main storyline, during the credits.

We’ll have to wait until November 18 to find out exactly.

How to pre-order Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are set to release on November 18, 2022. Set in the Paldea region, trainers will be able to explore the open world in the quest to become the very best.

You can pre-order Pokemon Scarlet & Violet now ahead of its release date.

