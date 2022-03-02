Pokemon Scarlet & Violet preorder guide: where to buy

Pokemon Gen 9 has been announced and is coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2022. Here is where you can preorder Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon fans around the world were stunned when Game Freak revealed that the ninth generation would kick off in 2022. Titled Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, the new RPG looks to be set in a region inspired by Spain.

With its release hitting the end of the year, multiple retailers will be opening up preorders for the open-world game. Here is everywhere you can buy the Gen 9 title.

Contents:

Where to preorder Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Similar to previous generations, players will have a flurry of options for where they can purchase Pokemon Scarlet & Violet when it launches at the end of 2022.

Advertisement

Fans looking to play the game as early as possible can get it digitally on Nintendo’s eShop. And most stores now even sell codes that can be redeemed on your console.

For collectors who prefer owning a physical copy, they will want to get the best deal possible. Below we break down every retailer that is taking preorders for Gen 9.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet digital pre-orders:

US

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet physical pre-orders:

US

Will Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have preorder bonuses?

When Pokemon Legends Arceus was released in January 2022, Game Freak offered players a handful of preorder bonuses, from a rare holographic Pokemon card to adorable plushies and even a statue of Arceus.

Seeing as Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is the ninth generation of the franchise, we expect the release will be similar and with a flood of collectibles and goodies to hunt down. Make sure to check back on our hub as we will be updating stores, bonuses, and prices the second more information comes to light.