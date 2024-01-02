Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players find “OP” DLC strat to farm rare items

Fans of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are praising a new “broken” mechanic in the game’s second expansion, the Indigo Disk.

Last month saw the release of the second expansion for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, the Indigo Disk, bringing a ton of new content and mechanics to the game.

While most players were eager to dive into the story of the DLC and catch all the new Pokemon, others looked to see what else was in store for them.

As it turns out, there is a new item in the game that the community believes is OP and broken, and they love it.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans love “broken” DLC mechanic

In the game’s subreddit, a player made a post praising the game’s new Item Printer for the game’s League Club Room.

Titled “Indigo Disk Item Machine is so broken and I love it”, the post goes on to give an in-depth description of why the machine is so broken and useful.

Basically, the machine allows players to get a ton of rare and powerful materials, including Master Balls, Stellar Tera Shards, and more. These are useful in their own right, but can also lead to earning a lot of money.

“This thing is INSANELY OP. Ive got like 1M pokedollars by selling all the treasures I’ve gotten just by sitting here randomly grinding item pulls just to upgrade it. I love it so much :’)”

The responses are also in agreement, with one user saying, “i’ve gotten several master balls from the thing. that alone makes it worth it.”

Looking through all the comments, there doesn’t seem to be a downside that the Pokemon community can see.

Fans are even more happy about it with one mentioning: “They will never nerf it. Its incentivizes people to buy the dlc and makes the competitive grind easier which is what game freak wants.”