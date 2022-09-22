Ed Sheeran reveals release date for Pokemon collab single ‘Celestial’

Ed Sheeran confirmed that his new single, Celestial, is a collaboration with Pokemon and will release on September 29, 2022.

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is no stranger to collaborating with Pokemon for musical projects.

In late 2021, the artist collaborated with Pokemon Go for a special performance event that gave fans free items and unique Pokemon.

Now, Sheeran has announced his next upcoming single, called “Celestial,” will be another collaboration with everyone’s favorite monster-catching franchise.

When is Ed Sheeran’s Pokemon song out?

Sheeran revealed the collab on his Twitter, which showed off the single’s cover art, and the release date of September 29, 2022.

The tweet also included a link to pre-save the single on Apple Music, Spotify, and Deezer.

The singer-songwriter also posted a brief snippet of himself playing the song live, surrounded by Pokemon plushies to give fans a taste of what they can expect from the full song.

Unfortunately, those are pretty much all the details we know about the artist’s upcoming collab, as The Pokemon Company hasn’t released any details on a special event or anything similar.

The name “Celestial” could hint at a variety of different Pokemon, including Legendary and Mythical Pokemon like Cresselia, Solgaleo, or Lunala, who each is associated with celestial bodies.

In fact, with Pokemon Go gearing up to officially release Solgaleo and Lunala, this could very well be another collaboration with Pokemon Go.

While Sheeran’s “Celestial” collab could still be part of some larger event, it certainly seems strange that neither party involved would share those details with the announcement.

As such, it could be safe to assume that the artist simply wanted to work with Pokemon again in an official capacity. Until more details come to light, Pokemon fans will just have to wait until September 29 rolls around to hear what Sheeran has in store for them.