Can you get Drampa in Pokemon Go and can it be shiny?

Drampa is a dual Normal/Dragon type with a unique design, learn all about Drampa in Pokemon Go, including whether you can catch the creature and if it can be shiny.

Most people will say that dragon Pokemon are cool, and while creatures like Charizard and Salamence normally prove this rule right, the adorable Drampa is a dragon with a difference.

With a vacant stare and an Eastern-focused dragon design, Drampa originally appeared in Pokemon Sun and Moon, but Pokemon Go fans are going wild for the ‘mon after its recent appearance in the latest Pokemon Go loading screen.

So if the fervor has you wanting to find out where to bag this wonderful wyvern, our guide is here to cover everything you need to know about Drampa in Pokemon Go.

Can you catch Drampa in Pokemon Go?

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Currently, Drampa is not available as a wild encounter in Pokemon Go. However, the latest Pokemon Go loading screen (posted on Twitter by Qshinys) includes a look at the dragon Pokemon, teasing its imminent release.

We expect it to be released as part of Pokemon Go Timeless Travels or the upcoming Pokemon Go Sinnoh Tour, especially as 2024 is the year of the dragon in the Chinese Horoscope.

Can Drampa evolve in Pokemon Go?

Drampa does not evolve and has no pre-evolution. As such, there is no way to evolve the creature in Pokemon Go.

Can Drampa be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

At the time of writing Drampa is not available in Pokemon Go, so the Shiny version is not available either.

Depending on how it is released, we anticipate that the Shiny version of Drampa may be released alongside Drampa, or shortly after.

That’s all we have on Drampa in Pokemon Go for now, though we hope to have more information to share soon.

