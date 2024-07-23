Best Gigantamax Pokemon debate has fans praising “chonky Pikachu”

Gigantamaxing and Dynamaxing are among some of the most popular Pokemon mechanics, rivaling beloved gimmicks like Mega Evolution in terms of fans.

There are currently 33 Gigantamax forms available in Pokemon, each with its own unique designs and special moves. Some of them are more powerful than others, but Pokemon players can never seem to agree on which is the best of all time.

Pokemon Go players recently tore into the topic on X, looking at all 33 Gigantamax designs and trying to figure out which one was the best. Dynamaxing is a hot topic in the Pokemon Go community lately thanks to an art reveal, so giant Pokemon have been a source of fierce debate for eager players.

Debate over best Gigantamax Pokemon stars “Chonkachu”

The Pokemon Company Gigantamax Pikachu from the Pokemon anime.

Pokemon Go creator @PoGOCentral kick-started the debate by sharing a graphic with every Gigantamax Pokemon and asking fellow players to chime in with their thoughts, discussing the possibility of Dynamax and Gigantamax ‘mons being added to the game in the process.

Pikachu was as popular as ever in the replies, with one fan simply exclaiming, “CHONKY PIKA!!!” Others were inclined to agree, celebrating the rotund rodent. Even PoGoCentral joined in, saying, “We love the big Chonkachu.”

Another popular pick that players piled praise upon was Orbeetle. A Pokemon Go player shared, “Gmax Orbeetle is freaking awesome” and another agreed, “Fat Pikachu’s funny but I love Orbeetle’s G-max form.”

Other fan-favorite picks included Charizard, Gengar, and Toxtricity, with a handful of fans praising “long cat” Meowth too.

Some players examined the possibility of Gigantamaxing being added to Pokemon Go, with one theorizing, “They might release the least “hype” G-Max with the first few to get everything going. Because with D-Max it’s just literally any Pokémon can D-Max.”

Others felt frustrated that a new mechanic could be added to the game while their favorite critters were still absent from the Pokedex. One upset viewer lamented, “And yet we don’t even have 90% of the Galar Dex.”

Whether you’re a fan of Gigantamaxing or hesitant to get hyped about Pokemon battle mechanics, it’s important to note that Dynamaxing and Gigantamaxing have not been officially confirmed as being on the way for the game.

To keep yourself in the loop with what has been confirmed, though, make sure to check out our Pokemon Go event schedule and raid boss line-up. There’s a lot to get excited about this year as a Go player, regardless of whether a giant Pikachu is involved or not.