Pokemon Go Legendary Heroes event: Shiny Zacian debut, Timed Research Paths, bonuses

Niantic is continuing its Galar-centric season with Pokemon Go’s Legendary Heroes event, which features Pokemon Sword mascot Zacian.

Max Out has brought new mechanics and Pokemon to the mobile game, centering on those added in the Gen 8 games.

An upcoming event will continue that by highlighting a Legendary Pokemon from the Galar region and literally asking players to choose between Sword and Shield.

Here’s everything to know about the Legendary Heroes event in Pokemon Go.

Legendary Heroes will take place from September 26, 2024 at 10 am local time through October 1, 2024 at 8 pm local time.

Shiny Zacian debut

The event finally adds Zacian’s Shiny form to Pokemon Go, three years after its debut in the mobile title.

Note that its Pokemon Shield counterpart, Zamazenta, is not featured in this event and its Shiny remains unavailable.

Event bonuses

Players can enjoy the following bonuses during the Legendary Heroes event:

Special Trades will require 50% less Stardust

Koffing will be able to evolve into Galarian Weezing

Timed Research: Sword Path or Shield Path?

Legendary Heroes includes free Timed Research that contains two branching paths: Sword Path and Shield Path.

The path you choose will impact the Collection Challenge, Incense encounters, and wild Pokemon spawns, so be sure to pick wisely. Completing the tasks will reward items, XP, Stardust, and encounters with event-themed Pokemon.

Incense & wild encounters

The following will appear more frequently in the wild during Legendary Heroes. Any Pokemon that has a chance of being Shiny is marked with an asterisk:

Galarian Ponyta*

Koffing*

Galarian Darumaka*

Grookey

Scorbunny

Sobble

Skwovet*

As mentioned, the Path you choose impacts which Pokemon you’ll encounter when using Incense. We’ve broken these up by Path.

Sword Path

Seedot*

Scraggy*

Gothita*

Deino*

Swirlix*

Passimian*

Shield Path

Larvitar*

Lotad*

Croagunk*

Solosis*

Spritzee*

Oranguru*

Raids

The following Pokemon will appear in Raids during the event,

One-Star Raids

Galarian Ponyta*

Galarian Darumaka*

Goomy*

Jangmo-o*

Three-Star Raids

Turtonator*

Drampa*

Five-Star Raids

Mega Raids

Mega Gardevoir*

Collection Challenges & Field Research

Legendary Heroes will include a “catch- and trade-focused” Collection Challenge that grants the following rewards:

XP

Encounters with event-themed Pokemon

There will also be themed Field Research during the event with the following rewards:

Rare Candy

Stardust

Galarian Slowpoke encounters

