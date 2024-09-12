Pokemon Go Legendary Heroes event: Shiny Zacian debut, Timed Research Paths, bonuses

Pokemon Go Legendary Heroes event: Shiny Zacian debut, Timed Research Paths, bonusesNiantic
Niantic is continuing its Galar-centric season with Pokemon Go’s Legendary Heroes event, which features Pokemon Sword mascot Zacian.
Max Out has brought new mechanics and Pokemon to the mobile game, centering on those added in the Gen 8 games.
An upcoming event will continue that by highlighting a Legendary Pokemon from the Galar region and literally asking players to choose between Sword and Shield.
Here’s everything to know about the Legendary Heroes event in Pokemon Go.
Dates & times
Legendary Heroes will take place from September 26, 2024 at 10 am local time through October 1, 2024 at 8 pm local time.
Shiny Zacian debut
The event finally adds Zacian’s Shiny form to Pokemon Go, three years after its debut in the mobile title.
Note that its Pokemon Shield counterpart, Zamazenta, is not featured in this event and its Shiny remains unavailable.
Event bonuses
Players can enjoy the following bonuses during the Legendary Heroes event:
- Special Trades will require 50% less Stardust
- Koffing will be able to evolve into Galarian Weezing
Timed Research: Sword Path or Shield Path?
Legendary Heroes includes free Timed Research that contains two branching paths: Sword Path and Shield Path.
The path you choose will impact the Collection Challenge, Incense encounters, and wild Pokemon spawns, so be sure to pick wisely. Completing the tasks will reward items, XP, Stardust, and encounters with event-themed Pokemon.
Incense & wild encounters
The following will appear more frequently in the wild during Legendary Heroes. Any Pokemon that has a chance of being Shiny is marked with an asterisk:
- Galarian Ponyta*
- Koffing*
- Galarian Darumaka*
- Grookey
- Scorbunny
- Sobble
- Skwovet*
As mentioned, the Path you choose impacts which Pokemon you’ll encounter when using Incense. We’ve broken these up by Path.
Sword Path
- Seedot*
- Scraggy*
- Gothita*
- Deino*
- Swirlix*
- Passimian*
Shield Path
- Larvitar*
- Lotad*
- Croagunk*
- Solosis*
- Spritzee*
- Oranguru*
Raids
The following Pokemon will appear in Raids during the event,
One-Star Raids
- Galarian Ponyta*
- Galarian Darumaka*
- Goomy*
- Jangmo-o*
Three-Star Raids
- Turtonator*
- Drampa*
Five-Star Raids
Mega Raids
- Mega Gardevoir*
Collection Challenges & Field Research
Legendary Heroes will include a “catch- and trade-focused” Collection Challenge that grants the following rewards:
- XP
- Encounters with event-themed Pokemon
There will also be themed Field Research during the event with the following rewards:
- Rare Candy
- Stardust
- Galarian Slowpoke encounters
That’s everything to know about the Legendary Heroes event! For more on the game, check out our guides on Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour, Giovanni’s current lineup, and the current Raid Boss schedule.