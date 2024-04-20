Pokemon Go Leavanny: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Trainers looking to raise the Nurturing Pokemon, Leavanny, in Pokemon Go should know its best moveset for Raid and PvP content. Let’s break down all its moves and which are best to use.

With Pokemon Go’s recent Bug Out 2024 event, trainers probably caught and evolved plenty of Bug-types like Leavanny.

Trainers who want to raise a Leavanny to use in PvP or Raid content may want to figure out what its best moveset is for each game type.

So, let’s go over every single one of Leavanny’s moves and determine which moveset is best overall.

Contents

Pokemon Go Leavanny all moves

The elegant Leavanny has just two Fast Moves and four Charged Moves Pokemon Go, with only two types spread out between them. Here’s its full moveset:

Article continues after ad

Leavanny Fast Moves

Bug Bite (Bug/STAB)

Razor Leaf (Grass/STAB)

Leavanny Charged Moves

X-Scissor (Bug/STAB)

Leaf Blade (Grass/STAB)

Silver Wind (Bug/STAB)

Leaf Storm (Grass/STAB)

Pokemon Go Leavanny best PvP moveset

Leavanny’s best moveset for PvP content is Bug Bite as the Fast Move and Leaf Blade and X-Scissor as the Charged Moves.

The choice of Fast Move should go to Bug Bite thanks to its decent damage output and energy generation. The reason Bug Bite edges out Razor Leaf is thanks to Razor Leaf’s lackluster energy generation in comparison.

Article continues after ad

The first Charged Move slot should go to Leaf Blade thanks to its solid damage, low energy cost, and STAB benefits.

While X-Scissor doesn’t hit quite as hard as Leaf Blade, it outclasses Silver Wind and should be used in the second Charged Move slot.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go Leavanny best Raid moveset

For Raid content, trainers should equip Leavanny with Razor Leaf as the Fast Move and Leaf Blade and X-Scissor as the Charged Moves.

In Raid content, Leavanny can work as a Grass and Bug-type attacker, but its Grass moveset is slightly better in PvE content.

Along with Leaf Blade, trainers can bring along X-Scissor in the second slot for a bit of type coverage.

With that said, replacing Razor Leaf for Bug Bite if you are wanting a Bug-type attacker can work as well.

That’s everything you need to know about Leavanny’s best moveset for PvP and Raid content in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check the guides below:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

All Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go (2024) | Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go catching tips | Pokemon Go Top Attackers, Defenders & PvP champions | Pokemon Go IVs & CP