Best moveset for Lycanroc in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Here’s an overview of the best moveset for Lycanroc in Pokemon Go, plus whether any of its three versions are good for PvP play.

Rockruff can evolve into one of three different versions of Lycanroc. Thus, figuring out which moveset is best for it in Pokemon Go can be a bit tricky, even though all three are Rock-types.

So, what’s the best moveset for Lycanroc?

Here’s a breakdown of the best moveset for the Dusk, Midday, and Midnight versions, plus whether it is any good for PvP play.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

Lycanroc’s best moveset in Pokemon Go

The best moveset for Lycanroc in Pokemon Go will depend on which version one has in the game. There are three different versions of it: Dusk, Midday, and Midnight.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at the best moveset for each of the three.

Dusk : Counter (Fast), Stone Edge, Crunch (Charged)

: Counter (Fast), Stone Edge, Crunch (Charged) Midday : Sucker Punch (Fast), Stone Edge, Drill Run (Charged)

: Sucker Punch (Fast), Stone Edge, Drill Run (Charged) Midnight: Counter (Fast), Stone Edge, Psychic Fangs (Charged)

All moves Lycanroc can learn in Pokemon Go

Here’s a look at all the moves that the three versions of Lycanroc learn in Pokemon Go:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Dusk

Fast Moves

Sucker Punch (Dark)

Rock Throw (Dark)

Counter (Fighting)

Charged Moves

Stone Edge (Rock)

Iron Head (Steel)

Crunch (Dark)

Trailblaze (Grass)

Midday

Fast Moves

Sucker Punch (Dark)

Rock Throw (Rock)

Charged Moves

Stone Edge (Rock)

Drill Run (Ground)

Crunch (Dark)

Trailblaze (Grass)

Midnight

Fast Moves

Rock Throw (Rock)

Counter (Fighting)

Charged Moves

Stone Edge (Rock)

Crunch (Dark)

Psychic Fangs (Psychic)

Trailblaze (Grass)

Is Lycanroc any good in Pokemon Go?

None of the three versions of Lycanroc is a viable option for PvP in Pokemon Go.

Article continues after ad

Out of the three, the Midnight version of Lycanroc ranked the highest in PvPoke‘s Great League ratings as of January 2024. However, that version was rated #422.

Move into the Ultra League and the Midnight version rates the highest there as well. However, it sits at just #351.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s Pokemon Go coverage.

Article continues after ad

How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo Codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get free Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide