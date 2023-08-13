Best moveset for Greninja in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

With the Gen 6 starter Froakie’s Community Day finally here in Pokemon Go, we’re taking a look at its final evolution, Greninja, and finding its best moveset and whether it’s any good for PvP Battles.

With Froakie’s Community Day event on August 13, 2023, Pokemon Go players around the world have the best opportunity to catch and evolve the Gen 6 Water-type Starter into its final evolution, Greninja.

Players who evolve a Frogadier during event hours will get a Greninja that knows the Water-Type Charged Attack Hydro Cannon, so players should definitely take advantage of the opportunity.

Article continues after ad

Below, you’ll find a list of all the attacks Greninja can learn in Pokemon Go, as well as the moveset you’ll need to help you unleash its full power.

Niantic Froakie is the Water-type Starter Pokemon introduced in Generation 6.

Greninja’s best moveset in Pokemon Go

With the two new moves offered through the August 2023 Community Day, the best moveset you can teach Greninja for PvP Battles is Water Shuriken as the Fast Move and Hydro Cannon and Night Slash for its Charged Moves.

Water Shuriken was an existing move in Pokemon Go that only entered Greninja’s movepool with the August 2023 Froakie Community Day. Now that Greninja has access to it, it is far and away its best option as a Fast Move.

Article continues after ad

As mentioned above, trainers who evolve a Frogadier during Community Day hours — that’s 2 PM to 5 PM local time — or up to five hours after will get a Greninja that knows the Water-type Charged Attack Hyrdro Cannon.

Hydro Cannon is now Greninja’s best Charged Move option, as it is 80 Damage in PvP and only requires 40 Energy. All in all, Hydro Cannon is just a superior version of Surf, so players who have access to it should use certainly use it.

Article continues after ad

The other Charged Move players should use on Greninja is Night Slash. This Dark-type move costs only 35 Energy, deals 50 Damage, and has a 12.5% chance to raise the user’s Attack by 2 stages. While Hydro Cannon is the better option overall, Night Slash certainly provides great utility and type coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

All moves Greninja can learn in Pokemon Go

Greninja Fast Moves

Bubble (Water)

Feint Attack (Dark)

Water Shuriken* (Water)

Greninja Charged Moves

Aerial Ace (Flying)

Night Slash (Dark)

Hydro Pump (Water)

Surf (Water)

Hydro Cannon* (Water)

* Water Shuriken and Hyrdo Cannon were added as part of the August 2023 Community Day event.

Is Greninja good in Pokemon Go?

With two new moves added to Greninja’s arsenal, it’s become an even more solid choice for players looking for a strong Water-type to take into PvE and PvP content. Thanks to August 2023’s Froakie Community Day, newer trainers have an amazing opportunity to get a jumpstart on raising this Water-type Starter Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

While there are stronger Water-type Pokemon out there — mainly in Legendary and Shadow Water-types — Greninja is likely one of the strongest non-Legendary Water-types out there now. Those lucky enough to have strong Pokemon like Shadow Gyarados, Palkia, or Origin Pulse Kyogre may not need to focus on Greninja.

For reference, at the time of writing, Greninja places 54th in the Great League, 33rd in the Ultra League, and 124th in the Master League on PvPoke’s rankings. While Greninja is a bit outclassed when it comes to the Master League, it still performs very well in the Great and Ultra Leagues.

Article continues after ad

And there you have hit! That’s everything you need to know about Greninja’s best moveset in Pokemon Go! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo Codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get free Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide