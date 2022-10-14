Best moveset for Chandelure in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

Chandelure is a fiery and powerful creature in Pokemon Go, but you’ll need to know its best moveset if you want to bring out its full potential.

The chandelier-inspired Chandelure has been a fan-favorite Pokemon ever since it debuted in Black & White’s Unova region back in 2010, and it continues to be a popular creature to this day in Pokemon Go.

With the Litwick Community Day taking place in October 2022, many Pokemon Go players will be evolving a Chandelure with the featured attack Poltergeist and wondering whether to keep it or change it.

You’ll find everything you need to know about Chandelure’s best moveset below.

Niantic

Chandelure best moveset in Pokemon Go

One of the best movesets for Chandelure in PvP Battles is Incinerate as a Fast Move alongside Shadow Ball and Flame Charge as Charged Moves.

It’s worth pointing out that Chandelure isn’t great for PvP Battles in Pokemon Go, but if you still want to use it this way then the above moveset is best for dishing out STAB damage with good coverage options.

If you’re looking to use Chandelure as an attacker in Raid Battles, which is where it excels, then go with Hex and Poltergeist for Ghost-type damage or Fire Spin and Overheat for Fire-type damage.

All moves Chandelure can learn in Pokemon Go

Chandelure can learn 3 potential Fast Moves and 5 potential Charged Moves, which we’ve listed below:

Chandelure Fast Moves

Fire Spin (Fire)

Hex (Ghost)

Incinerate (Fire)

Chandelure Charged Moves

Energy Ball (Grass)

Flame Charge (Fire)

Poltergeist (Ghost)

Overheat (Fire)

Shadow Ball (Ghost)

Is Chandelure any good in Pokemon Go?

Chandelure performs best as an attacker in Raid Battles. With the right moveset, it can be a top-tier Fire-type or Ghost-type attacker, so it might be worth powering up two Chandelures and using one for each role.

The bad news is that Chandelure isn’t really viable anywhere in the Go Battle League. It’s got a huge Attack stat but it lacks bulk and its Charged Moves are expensive, so it most likely won’t get a chance to use them.

In terms of Chandelure’s new attack Poltergeist, it looks like it might be a small improvement over Shadow Ball in Raids as it has huge damage potential, but it’s best avoided for PvP Battles as it will be too expensive.

While you’re here, check out some other Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | Pokemon Go catching tips | Pokemon Go promo codes