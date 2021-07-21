Is Pokemon Unite’s Premium Battle Pass worth it? All Season 1 ranks & rewards

Pokemon Unite Season 1 has officially launched on the Nintendo Switch. Here is a full breakdown of the MOBA’s Premium Battle Pass and whether it’s worth shelling out real money for it.

After months of anticipation, Pokemon Unite has finally launched. Although the team-based MOBA is free to play, TiMi Studios offers players a special Battle Pass which can be bought for 490 Gems (or $7.99/£7.99).

Is the Premium version worth it though? Below we will list every single rank and reward inside of the Season 1 BP. From Aeos Tickets to incredibly rare Holowear, here is everything you need to know to make your decision.

Contents

What’s in the Pokemon Unite Premium Battle Pass Season 1

Rank 1

Reward: Holowear – Pikachu Hip-Hop Style

Rank 2

Reward: Aeos Ticket x 150

Rank 3

Reward: Clothing – Vivid Set Headwear

Rank 4

Reward: Aeos Ticket x 150

Rank 5

Reward: Clothing – Vivid Set Shoes

Rank 6

Reward: Aeos Ticket x 150

Rank 7

Reward: Clothing – Vivid Set Bottoms

Rank 8

Reward: Item Enhancers x15

Rank 9

Reward: Item Enhancers x15

Rank 10

Reward: Clothing – Vivid Set Innerwear

Rank 11

Reward: Clothing – Socks (Off-White)

Rank 12

Reward: Clothing – Canvas High-Tops (Yellow)

Rank 13

Reward: Item Enhancers x15

Rank 14

Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300

Rank 15

Reward: Item Enhancers x15

Rank 16

Reward: Clothing – Egg-Shaped Backpack (White)

Rank 17

Reward: Item Enhancers x15

Rank 18

Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300

Rank 19

Reward: Item Enhancers x15

Rank 20

Reward: Clothing – Star Hoodie (Lime Green)

Rank 21

Reward: Clothing – Sandals (Orange)

Rank 22

Reward: Clothing – Knee-High Socks (Green)

Rank 23

Reward: Item Enhancers x15

Rank 24

Reward: Item Enhancers x30

Rank 25

Reward: Item Enhancers x15

Rank 26

Reward: Clothing – High-Top Sneakers (Green)

Rank 27

Reward: Aeos Ticket x 150

Rank 28

Reward: Item Enhancers x15

Rank 29

Reward: Item Enhancers x15

Rank 30

Reward: Clothing – Overalls (Indigo)

Rank 31

Reward: Clothing – Skinny Pants (Gray)

Rank 32

Reward: Clothing – Design Socks (Black)

Rank 33

Reward: Aeos Ticket x150

Rank 34

Reward: Aeos Ticket x300

Rank 35

Reward: Item Enhancers x15

Rank 36

Reward: Clothing – Turtleneck Sweater (Green)

Rank 37

Reward: Aeos Ticket x 150

Rank 38

Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300

Rank 39

Reward: Item Enhancers x15

Rank 40

Reward: Clothing – Gingham Set Innerwear

Rank 41

Reward: Clothing – Hoodie (Pink)

Rank 42

Reward: Clothing – Gingham Set Socks

Rank 43

Reward: Aeos Ticket x 150

Rank 44

Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300

Rank 45

Reward: Item Enhancers x15

Rank 46

Reward: Clothes – Gingham Set Shoes

Rank 47

Reward: Aeos Ticket x 150

Rank 48

Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300

Rank 49

Reward: Item Enhancers x15

Rank 50

Reward: Clothing – Gingham Set Bottoms

Rank 51

Reward: Aeos Ticket x 150

Rank 52

Reward: Clothing – Turtleneck Sweater (Sitrus Berry)

Rank 53

Reward: Aeos Ticket x 150

Rank 54

Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300

Rank 55

Reward: Item Enhancers x15

Rank 56

Reward: Clothing – Tailored Jacket (Off-White)

Rank 57

Reward: Aeos Ticket x 150

Rank 58

Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300

Rank 59

Reward: Item Enhancers x15

Rank 60

Reward: Clothing – Pokemon Face Hat (Pikachu)

Rank 61

Reward: Item Enhancers x15

Rank 62

Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300

Rank 63

Reward: Item Enhancers x15

Rank 64

Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300

Rank 65

Reward: Item Enhancers x15

Rank 66

Reward: Clothing – Denim Jacket (Blue)

Rank 67

Reward: Aeos Ticket x 150

Rank 68

Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300

Rank 69

Reward: Item Enhancers x15

Rank 70

Reward: Clothing – Pikachu Set Tops and Bottoms

Rank 71

Reward: Item Enhancers x15

Rank 72

Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300

Rank 73

Reward: Item Enhancers x15

Rank 74

Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300

Rank 75

Reward: Item Enhancers x15

Rank 76

Reward: Clothing – Pikachu Set: Accessory

Rank 77

Reward: Aeos Ticket x 150

Rank 78

Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300

Rank 79

Reward: Item Enhancers x15

Rank 80

Reward: Clothing – Pikachu Set Shoes

Rank 81

Reward: Item Enhancers x15

Rank 82

Reward: Clothing –Varsity Jacket (Red)

Rank 83

Reward: Aeos Ticket x 150

Rank 84

Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300

Rank 85

Reward: Item Enhancers x15

Rank 86

Reward: Clothing – Work Overalls (Green)

Rank 87

Reward: Aeos Ticket x 150

Rank 88

Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300

Rank 89

Reward: Item Enhancers x15

Rank 90

Reward: Holowear – Cinderace Captain Style

How much does Pokemon Unite’s Battle Pass cost?

The Battle Pass is actually free and is unlocked once you reach Trainer level 5. However, TiMi Studios offers a Premium Battle Pass which includes extra rewards and unlocks. The MOBA also has a Premium Plus version which automatically unlocks the first 10 ranks.

Whichever version you choose, you must use the title’s in-game Gems to purchase them. These items can be bought in Unite’s shop for real currency. Below we will break down the prices.

Battle Pass: Free

Free Premium Battle Pass: 490 Gems ($7.99 or £7.99)

490 Gems ($7.99 or £7.99) Premium Battle Pass Plus: 840 Gems (roughly $10 or £10)

Is Pokemon Unite’s Premium Battle Pass worth it?

The $7.99 price is not exactly cheap, but it’s also pretty standard pricing for Battle Passes offered in other games such as Call of Duty and Fortnite. Players looking to get an extra edge on others players can get a whopping 5000 Aeos Ticket and 60 Item Enhancers from the Premium version.

This is important because Aeos Tickets can be used to buy Held Items which can be equipped to your Pokemon in battles (for more info check out our guide here). These objects boost stats, as well as yield other helpful effects. Item Enhancers are used to upgrade Held Items, which can be boosted all the way to 30 levels.

Read More: How to get Zeraora for free in Pokemon Unite



While a lot of the exclusive cosmetics in the Premium Battle Pass are hit and miss, the actual in-game advantages from purchasing it are undeniable. TiMi Studios is offering players double gems for their first time purchase, which takes the sting off the price tag a little.