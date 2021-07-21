Is Pokemon Unite’s Premium Battle Pass worth it? All Season 1 ranks & rewards

Pokemon Unite Season 1 has officially launched on the Nintendo Switch. Here is a full breakdown of the MOBA’s Premium Battle Pass and whether it’s worth shelling out real money for it.
After months of anticipation, Pokemon Unite has finally launched. Although the team-based MOBA is free to play, TiMi Studios offers players a special Battle Pass which can be bought for 490 Gems (or $7.99/£7.99).
Is the Premium version worth it though? Below we will list every single rank and reward inside of the Season 1 BP. From Aeos Tickets to incredibly rare Holowear, here is everything you need to know to make your decision.
Contents
- What’s in the Pokemon Unite Season 1 Premium Battle Pass
- How much does Pokemon Unite’s Battle Pass cost?
- Is Pokemon Unite’s Premium Battle Pass worth it?
What’s in the Pokemon Unite Premium Battle Pass Season 1
Rank 1
Reward: Holowear – Pikachu Hip-Hop Style
Rank 2
Reward: Aeos Ticket x 150
Rank 3
Reward: Clothing – Vivid Set Headwear
Rank 4
Reward: Aeos Ticket x 150
Rank 5
Reward: Clothing – Vivid Set Shoes
Rank 6
Reward: Aeos Ticket x 150
Rank 7
Reward: Clothing – Vivid Set Bottoms
Rank 8
Reward: Item Enhancers x15
Rank 9
Reward: Item Enhancers x15
Rank 10
Reward: Clothing – Vivid Set Innerwear
Rank 11
Reward: Clothing – Socks (Off-White)
Rank 12
Reward: Clothing – Canvas High-Tops (Yellow)
Rank 13
Reward: Item Enhancers x15
Rank 14
Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300
Rank 15
Reward: Item Enhancers x15
Rank 16
Reward: Clothing – Egg-Shaped Backpack (White)
Rank 17
Reward: Item Enhancers x15
Rank 18
Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300
Rank 19
Reward: Item Enhancers x15
Rank 20
Reward: Clothing – Star Hoodie (Lime Green)
Rank 21
Reward: Clothing – Sandals (Orange)
Rank 22
Reward: Clothing – Knee-High Socks (Green)
Rank 23
Reward: Item Enhancers x15
Rank 24
Reward: Item Enhancers x30
Rank 25
Reward: Item Enhancers x15
Rank 26
Reward: Clothing – High-Top Sneakers (Green)
Rank 27
Reward: Aeos Ticket x 150
Rank 28
Reward: Item Enhancers x15
Rank 29
Reward: Item Enhancers x15
Rank 30
Reward: Clothing – Overalls (Indigo)
Rank 31
Reward: Clothing – Skinny Pants (Gray)
Rank 32
Reward: Clothing – Design Socks (Black)
Rank 33
Reward: Aeos Ticket x150
Rank 34
Reward: Aeos Ticket x300
Rank 35
Reward: Item Enhancers x15
Rank 36
Reward: Clothing – Turtleneck Sweater (Green)
Rank 37
Reward: Aeos Ticket x 150
Rank 38
Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300
Rank 39
Reward: Item Enhancers x15
Rank 40
Reward: Clothing – Gingham Set Innerwear
Rank 41
Reward: Clothing – Hoodie (Pink)
Rank 42
Reward: Clothing – Gingham Set Socks
Rank 43
Reward: Aeos Ticket x 150
Rank 44
Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300
Rank 45
Reward: Item Enhancers x15
Rank 46
Reward: Clothes – Gingham Set Shoes
Rank 47
Reward: Aeos Ticket x 150
Rank 48
Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300
Rank 49
Reward: Item Enhancers x15
Rank 50
Reward: Clothing – Gingham Set Bottoms
Rank 51
Reward: Aeos Ticket x 150
Rank 52
Reward: Clothing – Turtleneck Sweater (Sitrus Berry)
Rank 53
Reward: Aeos Ticket x 150
Rank 54
Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300
Rank 55
Reward: Item Enhancers x15
Rank 56
Reward: Clothing – Tailored Jacket (Off-White)
Rank 57
Reward: Aeos Ticket x 150
Rank 58
Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300
Rank 59
Reward: Item Enhancers x15
Rank 60
Reward: Clothing – Pokemon Face Hat (Pikachu)
Rank 61
Reward: Item Enhancers x15
Rank 62
Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300
Rank 63
Reward: Item Enhancers x15
Rank 64
Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300
Rank 65
Reward: Item Enhancers x15
Rank 66
Reward: Clothing – Denim Jacket (Blue)
Rank 67
Reward: Aeos Ticket x 150
Rank 68
Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300
Rank 69
Reward: Item Enhancers x15
Rank 70
Reward: Clothing – Pikachu Set Tops and Bottoms
Rank 71
Reward: Item Enhancers x15
Rank 72
Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300
Rank 73
Reward: Item Enhancers x15
Rank 74
Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300
Rank 75
Reward: Item Enhancers x15
Rank 76
Reward: Clothing – Pikachu Set: Accessory
Rank 77
Reward: Aeos Ticket x 150
Rank 78
Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300
Rank 79
Reward: Item Enhancers x15
Rank 80
Reward: Clothing – Pikachu Set Shoes
Rank 81
Reward: Item Enhancers x15
Rank 82
Reward: Clothing –Varsity Jacket (Red)
Rank 83
Reward: Aeos Ticket x 150
Rank 84
Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300
Rank 85
Reward: Item Enhancers x15
Rank 86
Reward: Clothing – Work Overalls (Green)
Rank 87
Reward: Aeos Ticket x 150
Rank 88
Reward: Aeos Ticket x 300
Rank 89
Reward: Item Enhancers x15
Rank 90
Reward: Holowear – Cinderace Captain Style
How much does Pokemon Unite’s Battle Pass cost?
The Battle Pass is actually free and is unlocked once you reach Trainer level 5. However, TiMi Studios offers a Premium Battle Pass which includes extra rewards and unlocks. The MOBA also has a Premium Plus version which automatically unlocks the first 10 ranks.
Whichever version you choose, you must use the title’s in-game Gems to purchase them. These items can be bought in Unite’s shop for real currency. Below we will break down the prices.
- Battle Pass: Free
- Premium Battle Pass: 490 Gems ($7.99 or £7.99)
- Premium Battle Pass Plus: 840 Gems (roughly $10 or £10)
Is Pokemon Unite’s Premium Battle Pass worth it?
The $7.99 price is not exactly cheap, but it’s also pretty standard pricing for Battle Passes offered in other games such as Call of Duty and Fortnite. Players looking to get an extra edge on others players can get a whopping 5000 Aeos Ticket and 60 Item Enhancers from the Premium version.
This is important because Aeos Tickets can be used to buy Held Items which can be equipped to your Pokemon in battles (for more info check out our guide here). These objects boost stats, as well as yield other helpful effects. Item Enhancers are used to upgrade Held Items, which can be boosted all the way to 30 levels.
- Read More: How to get Zeraora for free in Pokemon Unite
While a lot of the exclusive cosmetics in the Premium Battle Pass are hit and miss, the actual in-game advantages from purchasing it are undeniable. TiMi Studios is offering players double gems for their first time purchase, which takes the sting off the price tag a little.