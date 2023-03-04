Best Frosmoth build for Iron Leaves Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Iron Leaves is an immensely powerful boss in 5-star Tera Raids for a limited time in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but this Frosmoth build can make its devastating physical attacks feel like a soft breeze.

On Pokemon Day 2023, Iron Leaves and Walking Wake were revealed as two new paradox Pokemon that would appear in 5-star Tera Raids for a limited time. And thanks to flex moves and abilities, these bosses are some of the most challenging yet.

Players have until March 12 to catch their own Paradox Suicine and Virizion, but not just any Pokemon can get the job done. Especially went taking on Iron Leaves, who specializes in Physical Attacks, and can easily wipe the floor with teams after boosting its stats.

That’s where Frosmoth comes in. While weak defensively, Frosmoth’s moveset makes up for its shortcomings by protecting its team and penalizing Iron Leaves. It also has a good sustain move and can take potshots where necessary.

Best Frosmoth build for Iron Leaves raids

Frosmoth usually goes overlooked thanks to its Bug typing, but its dual type makes it a fantastic choice for Iron Leaves raids. And since Iron Leaves has a Psychich Tera Type, players should opt for a Bug Tera Type to maximize this build.

Start the battle with Reflect to negate some of the physical damage dealt to you and your team. Holding a Light Clay will extend the effects of Reflect. Follow this up with three Feather Dances to lower Iron Leaves’ attack stat by two stages. Continue to use Feather Dance when Iron Leaves uses Swords Dance or when it resets its stats.

From then on, trainers are free to do a few actions. Bug Buzz can be used to deal significant damage while charging the Tera Orb. Leech Life does the same while also healing Frosmoth. And cheers can heal the whole team or raise their attack. And if the battle lasts longer than eight rounds, use Reflect again to continue damage negation.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 -Leech Life -Bug Buzz -Feather Dance -Reflect Light Clay Shield Dust Lax Defense & HP

Best Frosmoth Moveset

Leech Life – learned via TM

– learned via TM Bug Buzz – learned at level 32

– learned at level 32 Feather Dance – learned at level 21

– learned at level 21 Reflect – learned via TM

That’s everything you need to know about Frosmoth in Iron Leaves Tera Raids! Check out more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

