Overwatch voice actors for all characters

You hear their voices every day in Overwatch, but who are the faces behind the heroes? Well, it turns out you’ll probably recognize a lot of them from other games and TV shows.

Overwatch launched in 2016 with 21 heroes to its name, and has added an additional 11 post-release. This means there are a total of 32 diverse heroes available for fans to play as, and of course, everyone has their favorite.

Just like its colorful cast of Tank, Damage, and Support characters, the Overwatch roster is absolutely filled to the brim with incredible vocal talent – so we’re shining a light on the real-life names that bring those beloved characters to life.

Overwatch Voice Actors

Ana: Aysha Selim

Rifle-wielding bounty hunter Ana is voiced by Aysha Selim, who was born and raised in Egypt just like her character. She’s one of the OG Overwatch voice actors, and also portrayed Ana in Blizzard’s Heroes of the Storm.

World of Warcraft fans may recognize Aysha’s voice, too, as she provided lines for the Shadowlands’ mysterious expansion character, Ve’nari.

Ashe: Jennifer Hale

Jennifer Hale, who voices Deadlock Gang leader Ashe, has an incredibly long and varied career that extends far beyond Overwatch. You might recognize her as Mass Effect’s Commander Shephard, Metal Gear Solid’s Naomi Hunter, and the Metroid Prime trilogy’s Samus Aran.

The Canadian-American actress has also voiced characters in TV shows like Netflix’s Love & Robots and animated movies like Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Baptiste: Benz Antoine

Benz Antoine has a huge career in the entertainment industry that spans 25 years and three languages. As well as voicing combat medic Baptiste in Overwatch, he’s portrayed characters in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Outriders.

Benz is perhaps best known for his appearances in live-action movies, though, including roles in Jason Statham’s Death Race and 50 Cent’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

Bastion: Chris Metzen

While the robotic Bastion might not speak legible words, he does indeed have a voice actor: Blizzard legend Chris Metzen. Of course, his voice has been distorted with audio effects, so you’d never know it was him.

Chris is most well-known for creating the universes and scripts for Blizzard’s franchises Warcraft, Diablo, and StarCraft. He also provides the voice for the iconic orc Thrall in the Warcraft games.

Brigitte: Matilda Smedius

Matilda Smedius provides the English voice for Brigitte, and shares her love of cats. The Swedish voice actor started her career at a young age, and found worldwide fame when she joined the cast of Overwatch.

You’ll even find Matilda on music streaming services, as she’s recorded several songs with other artists.

D.Va: Charlet Chung

The gamer-turned-mech pilot D.Va has many iconic catchphrases like “Nerf this!” which come courtesy of voice actor Charlet Chung. Charlet started her career on the TV show Cold Case, and went on to star in a number of acting roles for Disney, ABC, Fox, and beyond.

She later turned to voice acting, with roles in video games like Battlefield, Call of Duty, and, of course, Overwatch.

Doomfist: Sahr Ngaujah

The powerful Nigerian mercenary Doomfist is voiced by actor and director Sahr Ngaujah, who has appeared in movies like Stomp the Yard, The Signal, and Money Monster, as well as Netflix’s Marvel series Luke Cage.

Outside of Overwatch, Sahr is primarily involved with theatre, having received both a Tony Award nomination and a Laurence Olivier Award nomination for his role in the Fela! musical stage show.

Echo: Jeannie Bolet

The latest hero added to Overwatch in 2020 was Echo, an evolutionary robot voiced by Jeannie Bolet. Despite her voice lines being slightly synthesized for the role, Jeannie’s voice is still very recognizable.

As well as appearing alongside Shawn Ashmore as Clarice in the blockbuster game Quantum Break, she’s also had smaller appearances in a number of popular TV shows including Grey’s Anatomy and 9-1-1.

Fun fact: Jeannie also had a role in a movie called The Echo Game in 2009.

Genji: Gaku Space

From the original Overwatch cast, actor and advanced martial artist Gaku Space is responsible for bringing the cyborg Genji to life in the game.

While he’s best known for his Overwatch work, Gaku played the lead role in the live-action series Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist and even appeared in an episode of the hugely popular sci-fi series Westworld.

Hanzo: Paul Nakauchi

Accompanying bowman and assassin Hanzo Shimada on his journey to restore his honor is the voice actor Paul Nakauchi, who’s also lent his vocals to games like Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and Telltale’s Game of Thrones.

Prior to his role in Overwatch, Paul acted in several Broadway musicals and made guest appearances in TV shows like ER and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. He also played Watari in the 2017 live-action Death Note movie.

Junkrat: Chris Parson

Blizzard needed a very unique voice for the eccentric Junkrat, and they found it with Chris Parson, a well-versed actor who’s appeared in loads of popular gaming franchises like Far Cry, God of War, and The Last Of Us.

You may not be surprised to hear that Chris has also lent his vocal talents to shows like Family Guy and The Cleveland Show, as well as Netflix’s popular anthology series Love, Death & Robots.

Lúcio: Jonny Cruz

Wallriding support Lúcio is voiced by actor and director Jonny Cruz, who’s had a varied career in TV shows like Prison Break and General Hospital, and games including Need For Speed: Heat and Hitman.

When he’s not acting or providing voice lines for Lúcio, Jonny can be found streaming on Twitch and trolling Overwatch players in ranked in his spare time.

McCree: Matthew Mercer

Matthew Mercer has built a long career recording English dubs of popular anime series. Some of his credits include Levi in Attack on Titan, Hit in Dragon Ball Super, and both Yamato and Pain in Naruto.

Of course, Overwatch fans will also recognize him as the voice of the revolver-slinging outlaw Jesse McCree.

Mei: Elise Zhang

Elise Zhang is a Chinese voice actor who lends her vocals to the scientist Mei in Overwatch. Similar to her character, Elise studied chemical engineering in China, while taking voice acting classes on the side.

She also voices another Overwatch character, Symmetra, in the Chinese version of the game.

Mercy: Lucie Pohl

The iconic Swiss support Mercy is voiced by German-born Lucie Pohl. After starting out in comedy, Lucie turned her talent to voice acting, even dubbing Khloe in the German version of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

We spoke to Lucie in an exclusive interview earlier this year, where she told us how “amazing” the support from fans has been and even teased what we can expect from Overwatch 2.

Moira: Genevieve O’Reilly

Geneticist Moira was added to the Overwatch roster a year after the game first released, expanding the Support lineup.

Moira is voiced by Genevieve O’Reilly, an Irish actor known best for portraying Mon Mothma in the Star Wars franchise. She’s also appeared in blockbusters like The Legend of Tarzan and The Matrix Reloaded.

Orisa: Cherrelle Skeete

The guardian robot Orisa’s vocal lines may be distorted, but actor Cherrelle Skeete’s voice still shines through.

Cherrelle has appeared in several British TV shows like Doctors and Call the Midwife, and most recently starred as Terri Miller in the Amazon Prime Video thriller series Hanna.

Pharah: Jen Cohn

Jen Cohn is the powerful voice behind Egyptian soldier Pharah, but she’s also had a long and varied career outside of Overwatch.

As well as lending her voice to everything from Grand Theft Auto V to Star Wars: The Old Republic, she also appeared in the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender, where she voiced Ursa.

Reaper: Keith Ferguson

Any hero with a name as grim as ‘Reaper‘ needs a suitably creepy voice actor, and Keith Ferguson does that job wonderfully.

Don’t let those goosebump-inducing voice lines fool you, though: In his incredibly long list of voice acting roles, you’ll also find kid’s shows like DuckTales, Looney Tunes, and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends.

Reinhardt: Darin De Paul

Reinhardt has been in Overwatch since the beginning, and he remains one of the most popular heroes to this day. As a result, he’s got one of the most recognizable voices in the game.

That comes courtesy of Darin De Paul, whose other video game roles include J. Jonah Jameson in 2018’s Spider-Man and The Hulk in Marvel’s Avengers. He also voices Revenant in Apex Legends.

Roadhog: Josh Petersdorf

Roadhog’s distinctive, gruff tones are provided by American voice actor Josh Petersdorf.

Josh’s voice has also appeared in a number of popular online multiplayer games like League of Legends, Warcraft, and Smite, and he recently voiced Director Ton in the English dub of Aggretsuko.

Sigma: Boris Hiestand

The eccentric astrophysicist Sigma is one of the newest heroes in Overwatch, and Dutch voice actor Borish Hiestand does an excellent job of portraying the complexity of his character.

While his voice acting is impressive, Boris works predominantly in animation, with credits including Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, The Angry Birds Movie, and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

Soldier 76: Fred Tatasciore

Soldier 76 is one of the most iconic Overwatch characters, and his voice comes courtesy of Fred Tatasciore, an American voice actor with hundreds of credits to his name.

Just a few of those other roles include Nikolai Belinski in Call of Duty, Lars in Fortnite, and Hulk in the Avengers Assemble series. He also regularly provides lines for adult animations like Family Guy, American Dad, and The Cleveland Show.

Sombra: Carolina Ravassa

Colombian actress Carolina Ravassa provides the voice for notorious hacker Sombra in Overwatch, but her list of work extends far beyond that.

You might recognize her voice from her roles as Raze from Valorant or Taliana Martinez from Grand Theft Auto V, and she’s also appeared in numerous TV series including Mr. Robot and The Affair.

Symmetra: Anjali Bhimani

The fierce fashion icon Symmetra is voiced by Anjali Bhimani, who gamers might also be familiar with as the voice of Rampart in Apex Legends or Nisha in Fallout 4.

As well as her gaming work, Anjali has also appeared in a number of popular comedy TV shows like Modern Family, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Young Sheldon, and the recent Netflix original Special.

Torbjörn: Keith Silverstein

Swedish weapon designer Torbjörn might not be a bit of a meme in the Overwatch fandom, but the voice work is top quality. That’s all down to prolific American actor Keith Silverstein.

His voice has appeared in everything from anime shows like Naruto and Pokemon to video games like League of Legends and Sonic the Hedgehog, so chances are you’ve heard him multiple times over the years.

Tracer: Cara Theobold

Twin pistol-toting adventurer Tracer is the face of Overwatch, so it makes sense that she’s got a well-known voice actor behind her: Downton Abbey star Cara Theobold.

Alongside playing Ivy Stuart in the popular period drama, Cara’s also appeared in a number of British TV shows like The Syndicate, Crazyhead, and Absentia.

Widowmaker: Chloé Hollings

One of the coolest heroes in Overwatch, Widowmaker is voiced by French-Australian actor Chloé Hollings in both the English and French dubs.

Outside of her Overwatch role, Chloé has lent her voice to Wolfenstein: Youngblood, is a passionate singer, and also published a book called ‘F**k les régimes!’ in 2016.

Winston: Crispin Freeman

Alongside Tracer and Soldier 76, Winston is one of the most recognizable faces in Overwatch, probably because he’s a genetically engineered gorilla.

The man behind the hero is Crispin Freeman, who’s very well-known in the anime scene, having voiced characters including Kyon from The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, Itachi in Naruto, and Alucard in Hellsing Ultimate.

Wrecking Ball: Jonathan Lipow

Wrecking Ball (also known as Hammond the hamster) was originally going to make animal noises, but that all changed when the Overwatch sound team heard Jonathan Lipow’s audition.

Even all these years later, it’s still jarring to hear the adorable Wrecking Ball’s menacing voice.

Zarya: Dolya Gavanski

Zarya is well-known to be one of – if not the – strongest women in Overwatch, and an equally strong vocal performance is delivered by Bulgarian actor Dolya Gavanski.

Gamers might also recognize her voice work from Company of Heroes 2, where she portrayed Ania Zielinska. On a more unusual note, she also appeared in an episode of British soap EastEnders in 2010.

Zenyatta: Feodor Chin

Omnic monk Zenyatta is another Overwatch hero whose voice is partially distorted, matching up with his robotic exterior. Still, that’s definitely Feodor Chin under all that vocal editing.

Feodor portrays Lee Sin in League of Legends and voiced Splinter in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. He’s also had small roles in popular TV shows like Jane The Virgin and Big Little Lies.