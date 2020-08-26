 How to master Rampart in Apex Legends: Abilities, tips, more - Dexerto
Apex Legends

How to master Rampart in Apex Legends: Abilities, tips, more

Published: 26/Aug/2020 14:23 Updated: 16/Feb/2021 11:37

by James Busby
Rampart art
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

Rampart is one of the many characters that has been buffed Apex Legends’ Season 8 update, so find out how you can master this deadly modder. 

Apex Legends’ big Season 8 update has brought with it plenty of fresh features. From the new Legend Fuse to the deadly 30-30 Repeater, there’s plenty of fresh content to keep players entertained. However, a few a number of Legends have also received fairly sizeable buffs. 

Rampart has remained at the bottom of the meta since her release, but adjustments to her Amped Cover and ultimate angle changes have given her greater power than ever before. Armed with deployable shields, a magazine enhancing passive, and devastating minigun – Rampart proves that sometimes the best offense is a strong defense.

How to make use of Rampart’s abilities

Passive: Modded Loader

Rampart passive
Respawn Entertainment
LMGs are even more deadly thanks to Rampart’s passive.

The Modded Loader passive gives Rampart Increased magazine/heat capacity and faster reloads/recharge when using any LMGs and her Minigun. This ability is fantastic in the early-game when finding the best attachments is rather tricky, so having a passive that gives you a boost to your magazine size is incredibly beneficial. 

If that wasn’t enough, the faster reload time makes using the game’s rather unwieldy LMGs highly usable. As a result, you’ll want to always prioritize guns like the Spitfire, Devotion, and L-STAR EMG. Having such a huge buff for merely picking up an LMG is certainly a game-changer, so make sure you’re always utilizing it. 

Tactical Ability: Amped Cover

Amped Cover
Respawn Entertainment
Amped Cover doesn’t just keep you safe from enemy fire, it also buffs your damage.

Rampart’s main defensive ability is her deployable Amped Cover. Those of you who have played Titanfall will be familiar with this stalwart shield. Not only do these deployable structures sponge incoming damage, they also boost all outgoing damage by 20%. 

Up to five Amped Cover walls can be placed down at once, allowing you to effectively cordone off popular chokepoints and even block entry to various buildings. With three charges and a 20-second cooldown, you can quickly build a decent defense in no time. 

It’s often best to deploy this cover before engaging your enemies as Rampart’s Amped Cover can be destroyed during the three seconds it takes to be deployed. The 20% damage bonus can also give you the edge needed to take down multiple foes, especially when your ultimate is available. 

Ultimate: Emplaced Minigun “Sheila”

Rampart's ultimate ability
Respawn Entertainment
Rampart’s minigun can quickly shred through even the tankiest of enemies.

This deadly minigun is Rampart’s pride and joy. Armed with a colossal 150 round magazine (173 with Modded Loader), infinite reserve ammo, and a whopping 350 health – Sheila is one ultimate you don’t want to get caught by. If that wasn’t terrifying enough, Rampart’s minigun deals 14 damage per bullet and can unleash 20 bullets per second. 

Sheila is also fairly accurate and even allows players to aim down the weapon’s sights,  giving you greater accuracy for those long-distance engagements. While the minigun has a decent amount of health, it’s often best to place it behind your Amped Cover. This will drastically increase the minigun’s damage and keep it safe from enemy gunfire. 

Rampart tips and tricks

Positioning is the key to success

The importance of positioning
Respawn Entertainment
Leaving your minigun out in the open will greatly diminish its overall use.

Just like most FPS shooters, positioning is integral to your survival. This sentiment is especially true when playing as Rampart. Her defensive playstyle often forces players to remain stationary, particularly when using the minigun. Obviously, this can pose a problem when playing against mobile characters like Octane or squads that are using long-range snipers. 

While Rampart’s minigun can certainly take a beating, it’s often best to simply place it behind your Amped Cover or natural terrain. You’ll not only be much harder to hit, but your weapon will also avoid taking a lot of the flak. In fact, we’ve often found that setting up in a high ground position that surveys a wide area to be incredibly devastating, so always think about your positioning before setting up your defense.  

Aggressively defend

Defending with Amped Cover
Respawn Entertainment
Putting up an impenetrable defense will increase your chances of winning.

While Rampart may be a defensive Legend at heart, she is often played best when you proactively look for opportunities to force players into unwanted situations. Always be on the watch for areas of the map you can aggressively defend from, and make sure you get to any central areas that see high player traffic before the ring closes in. 

By doing this, you’ll invariably be able to set up your Amped Cover and minigun well before any enemies make their way to your position. Once you’ve found a decent spot, cover any windows and doorways with your deployable cover and get ready to unleash a hail of bullets when your foes get close. 

Use Rampart’s Passive to your advantage

Rampart's passive
Respawn Entertainment
LMGs are even more potent when Rampart equips them.

If you’re not utilizing LMGs when playing as Rampart, then you’re missing out on a lot of damage. The added 15% magazine size and 25% decrease in reload time is huge. In fact, when you combine this with the Spitfire and Devotion’s Epic Extended Mag, you’ll often find you never need to reload in most gunfights. 

This is massive when you consider just how many rounds these weapons can pump out. Not only can you take down multiple enemies with a single magazine, but you can also constantly maintain pressure thanks to the faster reload times. 

Know when to use your Amped Cover

Amped cover positioning
Respawn Entertainment
Good Amped Cover placements can be the difference between life and death.

There’s no point deploying your Amped Cover in the middle of a firefight. After all, most players will try to destroy it during the three-second animation. Not only does this instantly waste one of your three charges, it also leaves you susceptible to incoming fire. 

As a result, try to get the jump on enemy squads and launch a deadly surprise attack. Just remember that the Amped Cover does not stack, so you’ll still only gain the 20% damage buff even when shooting through multiple walls. 

If you follow these Rampart tips & tricks, you’ll be able to secure more kills in no time. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.

