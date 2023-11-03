Overwatch 2 Mauga guide: Abilities, ultimate, and more

Overwatch 2’s Mauga has been announced at BlizzCon. The 39th hero is a brand-new tank, and it seems he will be a real handful when it comes to getting up close and personal.

Perhaps the most requested hero in Overwatch 2, Mauga has finally made his appearance. He is the latest tank in the game and is available in an early sneak peek weekend attached to BlizzCon. However, his full release isn’t set until Season 8.

Mauga is a ferocious fire-themed brawler. If you like your tanks up close and personal causing havoc, Mauga will be one for you. If you always thought Reinhardt could use even more fire than his Fire Strikes, and still relish charging in, you’ll get a kick out of him.

So, what are all of his abilities, weapons, and ultimate? Don’t worry, here’s everything you need to know about getting to grips with the game‘s newest tank’s kit.

Overwatch 2 Mauga’s Weapons

Blizzard Entertainment

Mauga is the first dual-wielding hero since Wrecking Ball was revealed, and he is showing off his immense strength by carrying around two chainguns. His Incediary Chaingun, called Gunny, ignites enemies like Ashe’s Dynamite after repeated hits. The other, known as Cha-Cha deals critical damage to burning enemies. As you can see, they synergize nicely. You can also fire both at the same time or individually.

Weapons

Incendiary Chaingun

Automatic weapon that ignites enemies on repeated impacts.

Volatile Chaingun

Automatic weapon that deals critical damage to burning enemies.

Overwatch 2 Mauga’s abilities

Blizzard Entertainment

Mauga’s broader kit is about getting him and his team into the other team and causing incendiary havoc. His Berserker passive has him gaining health when dealing out critical damage. He’s also unstoppable to any crowd control while charging with his Overrun ability. His Cardiac Overdrive gives everyone the equivalent of Reaper’s passive with a buff as he makes nearby allies take reduced damage and heal by doing damage.

Of course, this is all topped off by his Cage Fight ultimate. This deploys a barrier that can trap enemies inside with Mauga. He can then fight those enemies with unlimited ammo. However, you may not want to over-commit and trap too many enemies with you in there.

Passive

Berserker

Gain temporary health when dealing critical damage. (As you can tell, this synergizes amazingly with his Incendiary and Volatile Chaingun, meaning he will gain lots of health if he is using both guns)

Abilities

Overrun

Charge forward and stomp to launch enemies. You are unstoppable while charging.

Cardiac Overdrive

Nearby allies take reduced damage and heal by dealing damage.

Ultimate

Cage Fight

Deploy a barrier that traps yourself and enemies. Gain unlimited ammo while inside.

There you have it! That was everything you need to know about Mauga, his abilities, weapons and ultimate. We will be expanding this guide to include how to get the best out of the hero when we get more hands-on, so stay tuned.