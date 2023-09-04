Which Overwatch 2 hero has the best voice acting?

Overwatch 2 has a huge roster of heroes to choose from, with the current amount clocking in 38 playable characters.

With so many different personalities bouncing off of each other, it’s only natural that players would develop favorites among the voice-acting cast.

Surprisingly, despite having a relatively small hero pool compared to the exhaustive Damage role, the Tank heroes seem to be among the most popular performances, with Ramattra and Sigma taking the top spots on several forums discussing the best voice acting.

Article continues after ad

Ramattra and Sigma take the prize of best Overwatch 2 voice acting

When asked to justify these picks, players pointed to Ramattra’s voiceover by Ramon Tikaram, who gives the omnic a cold and calculating mannerism that still subverts typical villain tropes. He’s not just mindlessly hate-filled or aggressive, there’s real character work underneath his lines. In some interactions, he’s even a bit sassy.

Article continues after ad

One player said: “In my opinion, the character that has the best voice is Ramattra. Something about his voice is cold and just sounds evil.”

Article continues after ad

It also helps that Ramattra has several voice filters that make him sound even cooler.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Blizzard/ Red Production Company Ltd Rammatra in Overwatch 2, along side voice actor Ramon Tikaram.

Another nominee for the top spot was Sigma, a soft-spoken whimsical scientist who could snap at any moment. He’s also got custom voicelines for his Galactic Emperor skin, which adds a slightly different personality to his performance by Boris Hiestand.

Players also wanted the voice actor for Reaper, Keith James Ferguson, to get some recognition for being able to produce the Damage heroe’s distinctive gravelly voice without using a voice filter.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Nobody gives Reaper’s VA enough credit for being able to do all of that without a filter. He makes him sound so believably in pain and injured all the time while also being legible and able to express different feelings in his lines”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the hero considered to have the weakest voice-over was Bastion, which is a bit unfair considering he can’t talk. Bastion does actually have a credited voice actor; the performance by Chris Metzen is filtered through editing software to create the clicks and beeps.

Article continues after ad

For more news and updates on Overwatch 2, check out the interesting new strategy players want to use to stop leavers from ruining games