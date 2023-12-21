Overwatch 2 players wowed after discovering rare Doomfirst voice line

Overwatch 2 players were taken aback after discovering an incredibly rare interaction for Doomfist and Moira.

If there’s anything Blizzard’s hero shooter Overwatch 2 is known for, it’s the colorful cast of characters the game showcases. From Swiss Medic Mercy to ruthless Warlord Doomfist, there’s a wide array of playable heroes on offer. Each hero offers a unique playstyle that’s suitable to their personality and also showcases their characteristics in many other ways in-game.

Article continues after ad

One of the most prominent ways of showing off the lore and characters of Overwatch is through the interactions held between the heroes. Characters will often comment on one another before the match starts, giving players unique details about the story and world the game takes place in.

Article continues after ad

Many of these interactions are pretty common, with certain heroes only having one or two voice-line interactions with each other. However, there are also far less common interactions, some that players have only discovered due to how niche they are.

Article continues after ad

Players have discovered an incredibly rare voice line in Overwatch 2. The voice line, spoken by the tank hero Doomfist can only occur under very unique circumstances, making the line particularly uncommon.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

According to the Redditor, 3 different criteria must be met in order for this voice line to occur. The team must have a Doomfist, Ana, and Moira all on the same team, Doomfist must get a multi-kill while under the effect of Ana’s Nano Boost, and finally, Moira must be nearby and alive for Doomfist to say the line.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, put these together and you’ll see Doomfist say “Moira, we must replicate this ‘Nano-Boost’.”

The voice line wowed players, making them wonder about the rare voice lines they’ve yet to hear.