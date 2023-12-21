Overwatch 2 players wowed after discovering rare Doomfirst voice line

Overwatch 2 players wowed after discovering rare Doomfirst voice lineBlizzard
Overwatch 2 players were taken aback after discovering an incredibly rare interaction for Doomfist and Moira.
If there’s anything Blizzard’s hero shooter Overwatch 2 is known for, it’s the colorful cast of characters the game showcases. From Swiss Medic Mercy to ruthless Warlord Doomfist, there’s a wide array of playable heroes on offer. Each hero offers a unique playstyle that’s suitable to their personality and also showcases their characteristics in many other ways in-game.
One of the most prominent ways of showing off the lore and characters of Overwatch is through the interactions held between the heroes. Characters will often comment on one another before the match starts, giving players unique details about the story and world the game takes place in.
Many of these interactions are pretty common, with certain heroes only having one or two voice-line interactions with each other. However, there are also far less common interactions, some that players have only discovered due to how niche they are.
Players have discovered an incredibly rare voice line in Overwatch 2. The voice line, spoken by the tank hero Doomfist can only occur under very unique circumstances, making the line particularly uncommon.
According to the Redditor, 3 different criteria must be met in order for this voice line to occur. The team must have a Doomfist, Ana, and Moira all on the same team, Doomfist must get a multi-kill while under the effect of Ana’s Nano Boost, and finally, Moira must be nearby and alive for Doomfist to say the line.
However, put these together and you’ll see Doomfist say “Moira, we must replicate this ‘Nano-Boost’.”
The voice line wowed players, making them wonder about the rare voice lines they’ve yet to hear.