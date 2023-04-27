Overwatch League rewards: How to get free opening weekend spray, name card, and tokens

Players can claim free viewership rewards from the official broadcast of the Overwatch League. Here’s a handy guide on how to watch and earn these free rewards during the opening weekend as well as the future stages of the League.

Overwatch 2 is set to kick off its 2023 season of Overwatch League on April 27 and so does a slew of new rewards.

You can watch the matches all weekend long and claim some cool rewards in-game at no extra cost. All the matches will be broadcast on their official YouTube channel and you need the streams for some time.

With that said, if you are wondering how to get these free rewards, our handy guide has everything to help you.

Blizzard You can get OWL Tokens by watching the matches of the League.

Steps to get free viewership rewards from Overwatch League

In order to get the free viewership rewards from Overwatch League, you will need to follow this simple set of steps:

Create a Battle.net account (if you haven’t already). Link your Battle.net account to YouTube via YouTube’s official portal. Start watching the matches by signing in with a linked account to earn all the rewards.

All Overwatch League opening weekend rewards

Players can get three types of rewards from the Overwatch League opening weekend:

Get Five OWL Tokens per hour for all matches.

for all matches. Watch two hours to get Contenders and Champions Spray .

to get . Watch four hours to get East to West Name Card.

The opening weekend runs from April 27 to April 30, which means you have enough time to claim all the rewards during this period. Alternatively, if you’re wondering how to buy OWL skins and Tokens in Overwatch 2, our guide has got your back.

Once the opening weekend is over, the Spring Stage will immediately follow and will run from April to June. During this time, you will also get to earn a handful of cosmetics for Genji and Orisa.

So, there you have it — that’s everything related to the free rewards from the Overwatch League. For more about Overwatch 2, we have plenty of other guides to help you out and flesh out your Heroic time with the game:

