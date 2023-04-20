How to get free OWL skins and tokens in Overwatch 2

Overwatch League is finally back, which means skin and token drops for viewers, so, here is our guide on how to get all the new OWL skin drops.

After much waiting, with the Pro-am tournament giving us a teaser of how the Western teams will perform, OWL is finally back for the 2023 Season.

The Opening Weekend starts up on April 27. To celebrate, Overwatch 2 is giving away free drops for viewers. Which includes new sprays, name cards, and OWL skins.

Additionally, with each new tournament of OWL comes new rewards for viewers. So here is our guide on what the rewards are, and how to get them.

Overwatch 2: How to get Overwatch League drops

We have a full guide on how to link your account and buy OWL tokens, but for ease of viewing, we have included a guide here as well. And it’s pretty simple.

Go to the settings of your YouTube account

Click on the Connected Apps section

Find the Battle.net option

Click connect

And just like that, your YouTube account is connected to your Battle.net account. Just make sure your YouTube and Battle.net accounts are registered to the same email, and you will have no problems.

What are the Overwatch League 2023 Season drops?

As we go from OWL event to event, players can earn different rewards for just watching the matches. So here is a list of what you can earn from the drops.

Blizzard Players can earn Overwatch League home and away skins for Genji by tuning into to the Spring Stage Matches

Overwatch League Opening Weekend 2023

Lasting from April 27-30, the OWL Opening Weekend will see teams in both the West and East regions play their opening matches to kick off the 2023 Season. And in the three days, jam packed with high-level matches, you can earn free exclusive drops.

The drops will include:

Overwatch League Tokens

Contenders and Champions spray

East to West name card

And even if you have already earned the sprays and name cards, if you keep tuning in to the matches you can keep earning free OWL tokens.

Overwatch League Spring Stage 2023

During the Spring Stage, you will be able to get the OWL home and away skins for both Genji and Orisa.

The team skins will of course be the teams which are currently playing. For example, if you’re watching a home match for LA Gladiators vs Houston Outlaws, you can get their respective team’s skins for Genji and Orisa.

And that is all you need to know about the drops you can get by tuning into OWL throughout the 2023 Season. Obviously, we will know more about what drops fans can get from each tournament in the Season, and we will keep you updated here when it gets announced.