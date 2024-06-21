How to unlock Overwatch 2’s Nihon Hanzo skin: Twitch drops guide

Overwatch 2 Season 11 has finally arrived and with it some new Twitch drops. Here is your guide on how to get all the rewards including the Nihon Hanzo skin.

This season’s patch has brought win quite a lot to Overwatch 2, from map alterations in Colosseo’s rework and Runasapi’s addition, to Cassidy’s kit changes, and new limited-time game modes, there’s tons to chew on. We’re even seeing the return of Pink Mercy and a Transformers collaboration.

If you’re looking to get all the skins you can in Season 11, there are a few Twitch drops you should also be aware of.

So, here is everything you need to know about Season 11’s Twitch drops and the accompanying rewards.

How to get Overwatch 2’s Nihon Hanzo skin through Twitch drops

You can get various cosmetics, sprays, and even an Epic cosmetic in the Nihon Hanzo skin. The drops will be in two waves, with the second adding a Pink Mercy-related spray with the upcoming fundraising campaign.

Twitch The progression for the first wave of Season 11’s Twitch drops

Below you can find the rewards and the required amount of hours watched:

Wave one – June 20 to June 24

Letter on the Wind Spray (3 hours)

Nihon Hanzo Skin (5 hours)

Wave two – June 25 to June 30

Cure Rose Gold Mercy Player Icon (3 hours)

Letter on the Wind Spray (3 hours)

Nihon Hanzo skin (5 hours)

It should be noted that any progress made during wave one will be reset when wave two rolls around.

How to connect your Overwatch 2 account to Twitch

Before you even start racking up the hours, you’ll need to connect your Battle.net account to your Twitch account. You can follow the steps below:

Go to your Twitch account settings (click on your profile in the top right corner and go to settings)

Go to the Connections tab and click on the Battle.net connect option

Log in to your Battle.net account in the window that pops up

Once the window confirms your connection, you’re all set

If you want to know your progression throughout the Twitch drop campaign, you can also go to the Drops & Rewards section on your account.