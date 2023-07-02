Overwatch 2 dev confirms more PvE missions won’t come until at least 2024

Overwatch 2’s executive producer has confirmed that new PvE missions won’t come to the game for, at the very least, the next season or the season after that. If we don’t get more missions until Season 9 at the earliest, that means new PvE content won’t come until at least 2024.

There’s been a fair amount of confusion surrounding Overwatch 2’s PvE content after Blizzard Entertainment revealed it would be significantly scaling back its story-based content.

Fans were able to get a glimpse of what that PvE content would look like through the Invasion reveal trailer that debuted during the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase.

Unfortunately, it seems PvE missions won’t be rolling out regularly, as confirmed by Overwatch 2’s executive producer during a Q&A session.

Future Overwatch 2 PvE missions will take some time to roll out

On June 30, 2023, Overwatch streamer and retired pro player Emongg had OW2’s Executive Producer Jared Neuss on his stream to ask questions about upcoming content and changes coming to the hero shooter.

During the Q&A session, Emongg asked Neuss how much time fans should expect between hero mission releases, to which Neuss took a tactful approach when answering.

“Exactly how long between — TBD. We have a target…but the reality is we want to see what people think about [Invasion] first.” However, Neuss did say that fans should not expect to see the next round “in the next season or the season after.”

While the OW2 EP did not give a definitive date, it can be inferred that more PvE missions won’t roll out for at least three more seasons. That time frame would see the next round of PvE missions releasing sometime in 2024 — provided that estimate holds true for the remainder of the year.

Neuss did provide some insight into why these missions would take some time to release, and said, “The reality is, want to see what people think about [Invasion] first. What we want to be able to do is to see…do people love these in the way we think they will, if there are things that are missing what are those and can we make sure that the next release has those.”

Neuss also confirmed that these future PvE missions are already in development, so it’s not as though the team would be “starting from scratch.” Still, it seems as though Overwatch 2 fans will be waiting quite a while for more content like Invasion to come in the future.