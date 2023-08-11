Overwatch 2 community reveal best way to enjoy Invasion PvE missions in Season 6

Blizzard has finally given players the chance to experience the Overwatch 2 Invasion PvE missions. Long-awaited story content to expand on the series’ lore. Fans that have already sampled it believe that users need to do one thing to enjoy them to their fullest.

After being in the pipeline for so many years, Overwatch 2 users finally have campaign content. Season 6’s Invasion drop has brought with it three fully-fledged story missions to enjoy. They are a decent length and the price has been argued back and forth by the community.

Regardless, if you have already gotten stuck into the missions or are considering it, then the game‘s multiple difficulty levels pose users with a dilemma. They help add replayability to each mission, along with extra challenges, and some players believe they’ve identified the key twist to enjoy them to their fullest.

Overwatch 2 Invasion PvE missions are “a ton of fun”

When you attempt to complete any of the Overwatch 2 PvE missions, you’ll be presented with four different difficulty settings: Normal, Hard, Expert, and Legendary.

In the words of Twitter user Cladsha: “No matter what you hear, the Overwatch 2 PvE missions are a ton of fun when you play them on Expert and Legendary. The team did a really good job on 6 to 9 hours of content for 5 bucks.”

So, if you want the optimal level of enjoyment from the missions, then you need to jump straight into Expert or Legendary.

Renowned esports personality Jonathan Snowden AKA Reinforce also documented his experience with the PvE missions. He and his team managed to successfully conquer all the missions on Legendary – even if there were one or two hiccups along the way.

Reception to the missions has been mixed, but if you are intent on playing them, then tackling the forces of Null Sector looks best served on Expert or Legendary.

Other aspects of Season 6 have also been a hit with the player base too including the addition of new Support Hero Illari.