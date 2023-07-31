Can you play Overwatch 2 PvE missions solo?

Overwatch 2 has special new PvE missions, but are they for solo play? Today, we’ll give you the rundown on Blizzard’s new missions and whether or not you need to buddy up.

It’s been a long time coming, but the first of the newly designed Overwatch 2 PvE content is here. Following the redesign and change of pans, OW2 users can now jump into a handful of specially designed missions designed to flesh out OW2 lore and provide a change of pace in gameplay.

Given that the game is primarily a multiplayer experience, it’s got the community wondering if Overwatch 2 PvE missions are solo-compatible, or if you do need some partners to play through them. Let’s run through everything you need to know.

Are Overwatch 2 PvE missions single-player or multiplayer?

Officially, Overwatch 2 PvE missions cannot be done solo, you have to have a team with you at all times. However, your teammates do not need to be human – AI bots will fill in.

Executive Producer Jared Neuss also confirmed the news via a tweet: “Just wanted to clarify something about playing Story Missions that I’ve seen a few questions about: By default, we’ll match players with other players. If no one else is looking to jump into that mission/difficulty combo at that time, we’ll fill the lobby with bot companions.”

So for example, if you enter into a mission with your friends as a party, or get paired with randoms, you’ll carry out the mission with a team of human players. If you just want to complete the mission alone, then you will be assigned AI bots to fight alongside you.

Also, if you do play with other players and someone has to drop out for whatever reason, then the game will automatically occupy their spot with an AI bot.

Whichever method you opt for, Overwatch 2 PvE missions can’t be done solo, as you need a team, but you can play them as a single person if you desire with AI stepping in to help out.

We hope our guide cleared everything up for you! Jump on board the Overwatch 2 content train and take a lot at our other guides to see how else we can help you:

