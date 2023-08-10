Overwatch 2 PVE complete mission list – All story mode missions in Season 6: Invasion
After years of waiting, PVE content has finally arrived in Overwatch 2 thanks to the Season 6: Invasion update. Before you jump in though, be sure to brush up with our full look at every story mode mission available thus far.
It was four years ago at BlizzCon 2019 that Overwatch 2’s promise for PVE was made public. And while not everything remained intact, with replayable Hero Missions being scrapped along the way, some of this original vision is finally in-game for everyone to enjoy.
The very first batch of Story Missions are now accessible as teams of up to four players can now dive into a number of unique PVE scenarios around the globe.
So from a rundown of every mission to a refresher on how to access all the new PVE content, here’s everything you need to know.
How to access Overwatch 2 PVE missions
In order to jump into Overwatch 2’s first Story Missions, you’ll need to pay a $15 USD fee. The Overwatch 2: Invasion Bundle provides permanent access to all Story Missions along with 1,000 Overwatch coins, a Legendary Sojourn skin, and a permanent unlock of Sojourn to boot, for any new players yet to unlock her.
Once you’ve purchased the bundle, from there simply head through the menus and you’ll see a new Missions option available at the very center of the screen. Click through and you’ll be treated to a view of Winston’s desk. Click on the display in the center once again to see the world map and begin your PVE crusade.
How many Overwatch 2 PVE missions are there in Season 6?
At the launch of Season 6: Invasion, Overwatch 2 currently has three Story Missions. Each Mission takes players to a new location to fend off the, well, Null Sector invasion, as the name implies.
Exactly when more Story Missions will become available, remains a mystery. Though the list is sure to expand in the coming seasons as the plot thickens.
Overwatch 2 PVE story mode mission list
- Invasion
- Resistance – Rio de Janeiro
- Liberation – Toronto
- Ironclad – Ironclad
Each of the above Story Missions are playable at four distinct difficulties, ranging from Normal to Legendary. Only a select range of characters are available to pick for each Mission, with four players rounding out a squad.
If a player drops out at any given time, an AI bot will temporarily replace them until another human player fills the spot.
Additional Overwatch 2 PVE mode in Season 6: Underworld
Also available during Season 6 is the Underworld PVE mode. Not quite at the same caliber as the dedicated Story Missions, this bonus mode drops players into King’s Row and tasks them with defending a location through an onslaught of wave-based attacks.
This mode can also be played with a team of up to four players, though don’t expect the same level of narrative progression found in the proper Story Missions.
So that’s all there is to know about PVE in Overwatch 2’s Season 6: Invasion update. We’ll be sure to update you here once further details emerge on future PVE releases down the line.