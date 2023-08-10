Overwatch 2 PVE complete mission list – All story mode missions in Season 6: Invasion

After years of waiting, PVE content has finally arrived in Overwatch 2 thanks to the Season 6: Invasion update. Before you jump in though, be sure to brush up with our full look at every story mode mission available thus far.

It was four years ago at BlizzCon 2019 that Overwatch 2’s promise for PVE was made public. And while not everything remained intact, with replayable Hero Missions being scrapped along the way, some of this original vision is finally in-game for everyone to enjoy.

Article continues after ad

The very first batch of Story Missions are now accessible as teams of up to four players can now dive into a number of unique PVE scenarios around the globe.

So from a rundown of every mission to a refresher on how to access all the new PVE content, here’s everything you need to know.

How to access Overwatch 2 PVE missions

In order to jump into Overwatch 2’s first Story Missions, you’ll need to pay a $15 USD fee. The Overwatch 2: Invasion Bundle provides permanent access to all Story Missions along with 1,000 Overwatch coins, a Legendary Sojourn skin, and a permanent unlock of Sojourn to boot, for any new players yet to unlock her.

Article continues after ad

Once you’ve purchased the bundle, from there simply head through the menus and you’ll see a new Missions option available at the very center of the screen. Click through and you’ll be treated to a view of Winston’s desk. Click on the display in the center once again to see the world map and begin your PVE crusade.

Blizzard

How many Overwatch 2 PVE missions are there in Season 6?

At the launch of Season 6: Invasion, Overwatch 2 currently has three Story Missions. Each Mission takes players to a new location to fend off the, well, Null Sector invasion, as the name implies.

Article continues after ad

Exactly when more Story Missions will become available, remains a mystery. Though the list is sure to expand in the coming seasons as the plot thickens.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Overwatch 2 PVE story mode mission list

Invasion Resistance – Rio de Janeiro Liberation – Toronto Ironclad – Ironclad



Each of the above Story Missions are playable at four distinct difficulties, ranging from Normal to Legendary. Only a select range of characters are available to pick for each Mission, with four players rounding out a squad.

If a player drops out at any given time, an AI bot will temporarily replace them until another human player fills the spot.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard

Additional Overwatch 2 PVE mode in Season 6: Underworld

Also available during Season 6 is the Underworld PVE mode. Not quite at the same caliber as the dedicated Story Missions, this bonus mode drops players into King’s Row and tasks them with defending a location through an onslaught of wave-based attacks.

This mode can also be played with a team of up to four players, though don’t expect the same level of narrative progression found in the proper Story Missions.

So that’s all there is to know about PVE in Overwatch 2’s Season 6: Invasion update. We’ll be sure to update you here once further details emerge on future PVE releases down the line.