Overwatch 2 Lifeweaver guide: Abilities, how to play, more

Lifeweaver is the newest support hero to arrive in Overwatch 2, and he comes equipped with one of the most unique skill sets to grace the game. Here’s everything you need to know about Lifeweaver, including his abilities and how to use it.

With the announcement of Season 4 of Overwatch 2, the highly anticipated hero, Lifeweaver has finally been unveiled. An addition to the Support Hero pool, the Hero arrives with an impressive range of movement and counter abilities.

Article continues after ad

He has one of the most unique skill sets in the game, and players are likely going to need some time to adjust to his tendency to reshape the battlefield. There’s a lot to get your head around here, so don’t worry if you are a little confused about how best to use him.

That’s why we’ve compiled the ultimate guide on Lifeweaver including an overview of his abilities, tips on how to be effective with them, and a quick rundown on his lore from the game.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Overwatch 2 Lifeweaver’s story: Who is the support character

Blizzard Entertainment

Lifeweaver is Overwatch 2’s first hero to hail from Thailand. Growing up in a well-off family that was part of the Vishkar Corporation, he was an intelligent kid whose only friend in school was Symmetra.

Growing disaffected by Vishkar’s obsession with perfectionism, as well as his pressing concerns about the destruction of nature, he left his previous life in order to create his own technology which utilizes his love and respect of nature – a new technology known as Biolight.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch 2 Lifeweaver’s weapons

Blizzard Lifeweaver can switch between two weapons, one which only heals, and another which only damages.

Lifeweaver can switch between two of his weapons, similar to Mercy. His primary is where the majority of his heals come from, and his secondary is his main damage ability.

Primary – Healing Blossom

Similar to Kiriko’s Ofuda, Healing Blossom is a homing ability that automatically goes toward the ally you are aiming at. It heals in bursts rather than a steady stream like Kiriko, so be wary when pocket-healing an ally.

Secondary – Thorn Volley

Lifeweaver’s main damaging ability works similarly to Zenyatta’s, which fires projectiles onto enemies at a rapid pace. To use it, you will need to switch weapons.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch 2 Lifeweaver’s abilities

Blizzard Lifweaver’s Tree of Life can completely counter many ults, and even wall-off choke points.

Passive – Parting Gift

On death, your body will drop gifts that heal the first person to pick it up. Both ally and enemy can pick up the ability.

Petal Platform

Petal Platform throws down a platform that immediately springs up into the air when it is stepped on by a person. It can be activated by either an ally or an enemy and will be activated when put under a person. You can also jump at the zenith of the rise to get some extra air.

Article continues after ad

Rejuvenating Dash

Rejuvenating Dash allows you to dash toward your traveling direction and lightly heals you.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Life Grip

Life Grip pulls an ally towards your location, encasing them in a protective bubble as they travel to your location.

Ultimate – Tree of Life

Tree of Life places down a tree that instantly heals allies in its radius upon sprouting. It continuously provides healing periodically as it lives.

Tips on how to play Lifeweaver

Blizzard Lifeweaver’s Life Grip can be used in clutch certain situations, like your ally being knocked off the map.

As a support, Lifeweaver is incredibly killable, just like most others in the class. In addition, he should mainly be used as a main healer as it can be hard to get in damage while healing your team. Similar to how you would use Mercy, take out Thorn Volley when you need some extra protection though!

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, it can be hard to weave a consistent output of damage and healing like Kiriko, Ana or Baptiste. But the upside is his unique kit.

Lifeweaver has a plethora of abilities that can counter enemies and even save your teammates from sticky situations.

Petal Platform is a powerful ability to not only give heroes with limited vertical mobility a lift to high ground, but you can even counter enemy abilities. For example, an Orisa Terra Surge or Reinhardt Shatter can be completely negated if you can place it under them in time. In addition, Petal Platform can be used to block of choke points and entrances, acting as a mini Mei wall.

Article continues after ad

Life Grip is another powerful ability. Not only can you save teammates who are about to fall off a map, but you can save an ally in a situation that spells certain death.

Rejuvenating Dash is similar to Cassidy’s roll, except it heals you. So use it how you would use Cassidy’s roll or Moira’s Fade, when you need to get out of a tough spot quickly.

Tree of Life is a great ultimate to counter many other ults. You can treat it like a Zenyatta ult (though it isn’t quite that powerful). It does much more than healing though, as the tree you spawn is a physical object which can be destroyed. It means you can treat it like a Mei wall to block off choke points or players.

Article continues after ad

There you have it! That was everything you need to know about Lifeweaver, his abilities, and how you should use him. All you need to do is put our tips into practice.