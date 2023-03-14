Overwatch 2 devs spill details on “cute” support hero coming in Season 4

The Overwatch 2 devs have revealed new details on Season 4’s upcoming support hero with some very interesting mechanics.

The next Overwatch 2 hero is going to be coming very soon to kick off the fourth OW2 season, and Blizzard is slowly beginning to trickle information about the character to fans.

So far, we knew that the next two heroes coming out will be supports, but during a recent broadcast on Twitch, Executive Producer Jared Neuss unveiled all sorts of new info.

According to the developer, the next two support heroes would be “cute,” but perhaps not in the way that you would expect.

Next Overwatch 2 hero teased by Blizzard devs

During the stream with Twitch stars Seagull, Flats and Emongg, Neuss claimed that he would “feel good” comparing the cuteness of the hero to Mercy as opposed to cute like a dog.

This seems to suggest that the next character will be a human of some sort, and could very well rule out an assortment of possible candidates from the established Overwatch lore, such as Mauga.

Furthermore, he went on to tease the hero’s abilities, commenting that they have “mechanics that will be really interesting to watch unfold in high-level games.”

The devs added that the kit is “completely unique” and unlike anything they’ve ever done in Overwatch so far.

Luckily, we won’t have long to wait for the new hero to finally be unveiled as Season 4 fast approaches.