How to catch snowballs in Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

The Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland event brings a new Ice Queen Brigitte skin to unlock, but players will have to catch snowballs to tick off one of the frosty in-game challenges. Here’s how to catch snowballs in Overwatch 2’s Snowball Deathmatch mode.

Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland is here, bringing a host of festive treats to Blizzard’s popular hero shooter. The 2022 Christmas event adds a host of new modes and skins, including the Ice Queen Brigitte skin which can be earned through a series of challenges.

These all revolve around the new limited-time modes, and one of them tasks players with catching a snowball six times on Snowball Deathmatch.

Article continues after ad

If you’re a Brigitte main who’s desperate to get hold of that shiny new skin, we’ve got a breakdown of how to catch snowballs in Overwatch 2.

How to catch a snowball in Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland

Blizzard Entertainment

In order to catch an incoming snowball during an Overwatch 2 Snowball Deathmatch game, simply press the melee button just before the projectile hits you. This can be done with R3 / RS on PlayStation and Xbox, or the V key on PC.

Doing this will make Mei raise her hand and open her palm for a brief time, catching any rogue snowballs coming her way. However, it’s a high-risk move as you’ll have to wait until the frozen missile is relatively close to your character, and ensure that you’re looking directly at it while it’s flying through the sky.

Article continues after ad

If you can manage this six times you’ll be able to tick the ‘Caught a Cold’ challenge off the list, unlocking a Junker Queen spray, 1,500 Battle Pass XP, and taking you one step closer to the Overwatch 2 Ice Queen Brigette skin.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Aside from the challenge, catching snowballs is also an incredibly useful tactic in Snowball Deathmatch, as it replenishes one of your three ammo slots. By hitting accurate shots and learning to catch enemy throws consistently, you’ll be dominating the Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland event in no time.

For more on Overwatch 2, be sure to check out our other guides:

Article continues after ad

All Overwatch 2 characters | Overwatch 2 review | Sojourn guide | Junker Queen guide | Kiriko guide | Overwatch 2 server status | How to download Overwatch 2 | How many people play Overwatch 2? | Ramattra guide