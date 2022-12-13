How to unlock Overwatch 2 Sleighing D.Va Legendary Skin with Twitch drops

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

With Overwatch 2’s first Winter Wonderland event now in focus, an exclusive Sleighing D.Va Legendary Skin is being held as a reward on Twitch. Here’s how you can acquire this cosmetic for yourself.

For the first time since Overwatch 2 took over, the Winter Wonderland event is now in effect. Throughout the month of December, players can enjoy a range of limited-time game modes and unlock a number of holiday-themed rewards in-game.

However, there’s an added bonus up for grabs on Twitch. For those looking to grab everything possible, you won’t want to miss D.Va’s latest Legendary Skin when it’s available on the streaming platform.

Here’s everything you need to know in order to unlock the Winter Wonderland cosmetic through the Twitch drops rewards system.

When are Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland Twitch drops available?

Although the Winter Wonderland event is already live in Overwatch 2, Twitch drops tied to the event aren’t active just yet. Players will need to wait until December 25 to start watching drop-enabled streams.

Running through December 25 to January 4, you’ll have 10 days in total to keep your eyes peeled and watch your favorite streamers to claim the reward.

How to link your Battle.net account on Twitch

Before you tune in, however, it’s crucial you link your Battle.net account on Twitch. Without completing this step, you simply won’t unlock the Legendary D.Va Skin.

Follow the quick steps below to link your accounts and ensure you’re ready to go when the Winter Wonderland drops go live.

Log in to your Battle.net account

Go to your Battle.net Connections page

Click Connect next to Twitch and follow the instructions

How to unlock Sleighing D.Va Legendary Skin

With your accounts linked, all that’s left is to watch drops-enabled Twitch streams for a set amount of time during the eligible dates.

Blizzard D.Va is ready to celebrate Christmas with these Twitch rewards.

Two unique items are up for grabs, with players able to earn not only D.Va’s new Legendary Skin, but a holiday-themed Victory Pose to go with it. Below is a quick look at the requirements for both rewards:

Watch 2 hours: Unlock Festive D.Va Victory Pose.

Unlock Festive D.Va Victory Pose. Watch 4 hours: Unlock Sleighing D.Va Legendary Skin.

That’s all there is to know about the Sleighing D.Va Legendary Skin in Overwatch 2. For the time being, there’s no other way to access this reward so make sure you don’t miss out.