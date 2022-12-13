How to unlock Ice Queen Brigitte skin in Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland event

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

The Ice Queen Brigitte skin has been released along with the Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland event, and players can unlock it for free provided they complete some in-game challenges.

Players will have to participate in the limited time game modes added with the event update to get this skin, and it’ll only be up for grabs during the event. Fortunately, the challenges aren’t too difficult.

Here are the challenges players are required to complete in order to unlock Brigitte’s Ice Queen skin.

Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland Ice Queen Brigitte challenges

It’s important to note that players are only required to complete 6 of the available 8 challenges to unlock the Ice Queen skin.

In order to view your progress on these challenges, go to the Challenges tab from the main menu and look under the event tab. You’ll see all 8 event quests there, along with your progress toward unlocking the Brigitte skin.

Here are all 8 event challenges.

1. Unthawed

Win a game in Freezethaw Elimination Reward: 1500 Battle Pass XP



2. Warmhearted