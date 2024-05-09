NBA superstar Luka Doncic reaches Top 500 in Overwatch 2

NBA superstar Luka Doncic has reached Top 500 in Overwatch 2, earning the label of one of the best players in the world, all while in Championship contention with the Dallas Mavericks.

It can be surreal at times to realize that superstar athletes are often regular gamers like the rest of us, some of whom you could very well be queuing with without knowing. But how about being at the top of their sport while also being at the top of a video game too?

Luke Doncic is no slouch when it comes to Overwatch, once running into a streamer in a Grand Master lobby, where he even recognized the streamer first before revealing himself.

Frankly, you need to have a level of dedication to Overwatch to not only recognize that streamer first, but to also reach the Top 500, which he just did.

Instagram: Luka Doncic

Shared on his Instagram story on May 8, Doncic posted a picture of his Top 500 Tank rank right after a win, which is quite the feat for someone who’s most likely busy preparing for a playoff match.

We don’t actually know what Doncic’s rank is specifically, but from a tiny sliver on the left side of the image, we can see a small portion of the Grand Master emblem, meaning he’s most likely in GM.

It’s also worth noting the basketball phenom reached Top 500 while playing on a laptop, clearly not the best gaming conditions for the most competitive ranks.

Of course, for all we know this could not have been Doncic’s first rodeo in Top 500 considering he’s been spotted in Grand Master lobbies since last year. But what can be confidently said is he’s most definitely better in both Overwatch 2 and basketball than most of us.