Overwatch 2’s Porsche collab event: Start date, new cosmetics, exclusive game mode, more

Jeremy Gan
Overwatch 2 D.Va Porsche statueBlizzard

Overwatch 2 isn’t stopping with the high-profile collabs. As the game finishes up its major crossover with Cowboy Bebop, another one is about to arrive as Porsche drives into focus.

Announced back in Season 9, yet another collaboration event is hitting Overwatch 2 in Season 10, this time a left-field crossover with German automobile manufacturer Porsche. 

With new cosmetics and an exclusive game mode coming with the event in tow, here is everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 x Porsche collab. 

Overwatch 2 Porsche collab: Start date

The Overwatch 2 x Porsche collab will go live on May 14 in the mid-season 10 update.

Overwatch 2 has already been lining up its big mid-season update that will bring in massive reworks to Tanks, and now fans can expect the Porsche event to come along as well.

The devs have not announced when it will end, however, most limited-time events usually end two to three weeks after release. 

Overwatch 2 Porsche collab: Exclusive game mode

It was teased in both the initial announcement and the release date reveal that the Overwatch 2 x Porsche collab will have an exclusive game mode coming alongside it. 

But, the devs have been reticent on details about what the mode will bring, so fans will have to wait until Blizzard gives us more on exactly what it might entail.

Overwatch 2 Porsche collab: New cosmetics

D.Va’s Porsche skin will be the main star of the event, with Blizzard creating a whole new skin just for the character based on the Macan 4. Additionally, when the crossover was revealed, a full-size statue of D.Va’s Porsche’s Mech was created. 

There are other cosmetics that will be coming along with the event no doubt, however, the only cosmetic the devs have revealed so far is D.Va’s skin. So we will have to wait until the event draws nearer to see what other cosmetics we can expect.

