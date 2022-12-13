Overwatch 2 players demand Blizzard make big changes for Season 3

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

After just a week of diving into Overwatch 2’s second season, players are demanding more from the developers moving forward.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 introduced a new Hero, map, game mode, and Battle Pass, yet some fans disapprove. Map pools returned to OW2, but the decision didn’t go over smoothly with a segment of community members.

The developers argued playing a map for the first time in a few months adds “excitement” and “seasonal identity.” Players also voiced concerns over balancing issues. For example, Soujourn’s nerfs unintentionally resulted in a Mercy buff.

Activision Blizzard promised faster Hero balance updates, but patience is waning thin for a disgruntled OW2 player base.

Blizzard Ramattra joined the Overwatch 2 Hero roster in Season 2.

Overwatch 2 players feel “zero excitement” for new season

An Overwatch 2 player took to Reddit, venting their frustrations with the game.

The user’s main concerns stem from the new Hero being locked behind the Battle Pass, “sh*t” map pools, inconsistent balance updates, and lack of support for Tank and Support players.

Other community members echoed a similar sentiment, with hundreds of upvotes and comments.

Rank Decay is a sour point of contention. If you reach a rank in OW2 and then take a break from the game, your rank will slowly decay over time.

“That is the part that drives me nuts, your rank is mostly based on the time you want to spend grinding, not your actual skill level. The new progression system rewards grinding.”

Players also raised concerns over the Battle Pass system.

“I kind of regret buying the 2nd battle pass because I only play the game now to complete the battle pass, and I’m not even having fun.”

A third player added, “I am finding overwatch 2 and the seasons to be a snooze fest.”

It’s clear Activision Blizzard needs to shake up OW2’s formula to get back in the good graces of fans.