How to get Golden Guns in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 gives players plenty of Golden Guns to unlock and equip, but the process to get them isn’t the simplest. So, we’ve whipped up a handy Overwatch 2 guide to help you unlock Golden Guns.

In-between furious bouts of chaotic Overwatch 2 gameplay, players are usually quite keen to spend Overwatch Coins or the returning Credits currency to acquire new cosmetic items.

Individuality is always a big aspect of an online multiplayer game, such as Call of Duty, whereby players tweak each aspect of their player profile to stand out from the crowd.

Overwatch 2 has many different customization options, and one of them is a tricky task – Golden Guns. These eye-catching firearms are stylish and very rarely seen during games of Overwatch 2, but there’s a reason for that.

So let’s run through Overwatch 2 Golden Guns, what they do, and how to acquire them.

How to unlock Golden Guns in Overwatch 2

Playing a lot of Overwatch 2 Competitive mode is the only way to get yourself a Golden Gun as you’ll need to acquire and spend 3,000 Competitive Points to purchase a golden Gun.

They can’t be bought via microtransactions, so, instead, you’ll have to invest some serious time and effort into the game’s Competitive Mode and stack your account with reward points.

If you’re unsure of how the process works, here’s a brief set of instructions to help you out:

Enter a game of Competitive Mode in Overwatch 2. See the match through to its conclusion. You will then be rewarded with Competitive Points. Your earned points will depend on your performance.

Your goal is to play as many Competitive matches as possible and finish in as high a position as possible in the overall leaderboards as you’ll then be assigned a rank at the end of the Season.

Here’s every rank in Overwatch 2 and the points each one hands out:

Top 500: 1750

1750 Grandmaster: 1750

1750 Master: 1200

1200 Diamond: 750

750 Platinum: 500

500 Gold: 250

250 Silver: 125

125 Bronze: 65

How to unlock Competitive Mode in Overwatch 2

Before you can get anywhere near Competitive Mode in Overwatch 2, you’ll first have to have 50 Unranked wins under your belt.

This will take some time, but once you’ve satisfied this criteria, you will then be eligible to enter and duke it out with other players in the game’s Competitive Mode.

What are Golden Guns in Overwatch 2?

Golden Guns are simply a golden-looking version of a Hero’s existing main weapon and give players a chance to flex a unique cosmetic item that is generally not sported by the majority of players.

Are Golden Guns more powerful in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2’s sparkly selection of Golden Guns have no discernible benefits or characteristics that make them more powerful than any other weapon – their effects are purely cosmetic and nothing else.

That’s everything you need to know about Golden Guns in Overwatch 2. For more guides and content, we have a healthy selection of other Overwatch 2 content to browse:

