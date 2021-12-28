Why FFXIV’s Starlight Celebration was the perfect Christmas event

FFXIV’s Starlight Celebration comes around once a year to celebrate Christmas, but 2021’s Winter Event couldn’t have come at a better time for Final Fantasy XIV fans.

Whether you’re a snow-covered festive butterfly, or the bah-iest of humbugs, the run-up to the Christmas season means one thing for gamers across in every walk of virtual life: new cosmetics and free stuff.

From Overwatch to Dead By Daylight, Halo Infinite to Apex Legends; there’s always some sort of chilly in-game celebration. Final Fantasy XIV is no exception, with the annual Starlight Celebration allowing players to get into the Christmas spirit with a slew of new goodies.

2021’s iteration of the fun-filled event just hit different, though, after a turbulent year both inside and outside of the gaming universe, FFXIV’s Starlight Celebration was just the injection of happiness that we needed.

FFXIV’s Endwalker woes

You may be asking: Dexerto writer (feel free to call me Lauren,) why are you so obsessed with this one tiny event when there’s all of Endwalker to be playing? Well, my friend, that’s because I haven’t been able to play through a lot of the latest expansion because of server issues.

Every gamer and their grandma knows that Endwalker hasn’t exactly had the best release run in the world, with servers getting so congested that Square Enix opted (quite rightly) to stop selling the game.

As someone who works all day and sometimes touches grass in the evening or at weekends, it’s pretty difficult to jump into the game when you don’t have hours to spare waiting in queues, and even longer to battle your way through the MSQ. Instead, this half-hour long quest sated my yearning for new content in the most fun way possible.

Traversing the forested vistas of Old Gridania to help Rudy regain his confidence ignited a little fuzzy fire of happiness within me, reminding me why it’s worth waiting in extensive queues. The quest proved to me why I love this game so much.

The magic of Christmas is real, folks. You heard it here first.

The best way to spread Christmas cheer

Magic has been something that has largely been missing for a lot of us over the past two years, though. As restrictions continue to dictate what we can and can’t do, I’ve found myself straying away from games with overly dark themes.

Sure, I sold my soul to Diablo many moons ago and don’t plan on asking for a refund, but as winter set in, nights grew darker and ever colder (at least in Scotland) I’ve been gravitating to things that just… make me smile.

FFXIV’s Starlight Celebration did just that.

Apart from Rudy being straight-up adorable, his heartwarming self-growth touched my heart just like any good Christmas movie. It was relatable (despite the fact he’s a tiny yeti) heralded that things get better – especially if you actively try to make it so.

Did… I just kiss Santa Claus?

If you’re looking for that extra dose of festive fun, completing the “A Very Yeti Starlight” quest line then activates a second optional quest entitled “Saintly Inspiration.”

Tasked with inspiring the big man in red himself (A.K.A Godbert Manderville, owner of the Manderville Gold Saucer,) your character takes a romantic walk with the mischievous ‘Saint of Nymeia’ in an attempt to invoke some new present ideas.

To finish off the quest you need to head on over to Nophica’s Altar, where a bizarre series of events will take place. Asking you to close your eyes to better hear nature around you, your character feels a gentle caress on their face followed by some garbled speech.

Whether you open your eyes is up to you, but I decided to keep mine squeezed shut. With the different choices offering some replay-ability (after all, who doesn’t want to kiss Santa) this little quest can keep you engaged for a couple of hours, offering a great escape from reality.

Just don’t tell my partner I said that.

All in all, FFXIV’s Yuletide celebration was a heartwarming experience that left me with a huge smile on my face, and two adorable new minions to flex in-game.

Square Enix brought a little bit of extra magic to my Christmas this year, and honestly, that’s the best gift I could ever ask for. I’m already counting down the days until 2022’s Starlight Celebration, but in the meantime, there’s the Final Days to face.