Halo Infinite Winter Contingency event: Schedule, Rewards, Holiday Armor, more

Halo Infinite is getting into the festive spirit as the holiday-themed Winter Contingency event is almost upon us. From exclusive Armor to unique Weapon Coatings, here’s a full rundown on all there is to know.

Following on from Halo Infinite’s first event — the controversial Fracture Tenrai — the second limited-time celebration is already locked in. Winter Contingency is here to help Spartans get in the holiday spirit.

Rather than following the original event style, one that’s already changing for 2022 and beyond, Winter Contingency boasts a simpler structure with free rewards for everyone.

While details are scarce for the time being, here’s everything we know about the Winter Contingency event in Halo Infinite far to get you ahead of the curve.

Advertisement

Halo Infinite Winter Contingency: Schedule

Halo Infinite’s Winter Contingency event kicks off on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 and runs through until Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

That gives players two weeks to play games and unlock an assortment of free rewards. Each day is set to bring something unique throughout the fortnight of holiday celebrations.

Halo Infinite Winter Contingency: Free Rewards

The Winter Contingency event allows players to access free rewards every day. Simply playing one game appears to be enough to unlock each specific item.

Halo Infinite Winter Contingency Event trailer.

December 21st, 2021 – January 3rd, 2022#HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/VxDNNI4SUp — Halo Infinite News & Leaks (@HaloNoticiasMX) December 16, 2021

From multiple Armor Pieces, one Armor Attachment, holiday-themed Coatings, Emblems, Backdrops, and Nameplates, there’s plenty bundled into the new event.

Read More: All Halo Infinite easter eggs

There’s currently no telling the order of these rewards, however. A full schedule is yet to be revealed, so there’s no indication of what items will be live on certain days.

Advertisement

We’ll be sure to keep you posted here as soon as those details are made public.