Dead by Daylight Bone Chill Winter Event: Rewards & snowman trials

Dead by Daylight’s 2021 Winter event, Bone Chill, is here to send shivers down our spines. Here’s everything that’s included, from the snowman rewards to ugly sweaters.

As the darkness of winter descends and Dead by Daylight’s killers stalk the night, players have been anxiously the game’s annual bloodstained Christmas event – known this year as Bone Chill.

With The Artist sharpening her claws and getting ready to shred some snowmen, a whole host of frighteningly festive treats are up for grabs – including new weapons, charms, ugly sweaters for Survivors, and much more.

So, here’s a rundown of everything that’s included in Dead By Daylight’s 2021 iteration of the Bone Chill winter event.

Dead by Daylight Bone Chill daily rewards

Just to give us some festive hope, Behaviour Interactive are rewarding players with free currency drops between December 1, 2021, and January 6, 2022. The gift period begins at 11AM PST / 2PM EST / 7PM GMT / 8PM CEST each day, and concludes 24 hours later.

Rewards on offer include Bloodpoints, Iridescent Shards, and Rift Fragments. Logging in on the big day itself will net you a whopping 300,000 Bloodpoints, 1,000 Iridescent Shards, and 10 Rift Fragments.

You can see the full calendar of rewards below, courtesy of Behaviour Interactive:

Dead by Daylight snowman rewards

Of course, the frightful fun doesn’t stop here, as players will notice that the winter wonderland-themed Realm is populated by some unexpected visitors.

Six adorable snowmen have been placed around the Trail grounds, all of which can be used by Survivors as prime hiding spots. Not only are these a convenient, Christmassy escape, completing different challenges while inside one will net you some exclusive rewards.

In order to unlock Dead by Daylight’s snowman rewards, you’ll need to either:

Play as a Survivor, and use the snowman to protect you from a Killer’s attack.

and use the from a Killer’s attack. As a Survivor, escape through the Exit Gates in a snowman .

. While playing as a Killer, hit a snowman while a Survivor is inside.

The prizes on offer are as follows:

Rewards Characters that can use them Ugly Sweaters Yun-Jin Lee, Mikaela Reid, Jonah Vasquez. Christmas Weapons The Hag, The Wraith Frosty Eyes (a cosmetic that makes eyes glow blue) The Artist, The Trickster Exclusive Charms: Cocoa Dip, Christmas Inferno, and Gift Hatch All characters

So that’s everything you need to know about Dead by Daylight’s festive Bone Chill event and, of course, the all-important rewards. Hoping to snag some of these for yourself? Be sure to check out our dedicated guides to give you a helping hand:

