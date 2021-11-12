Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash 2021: What to expect from Holiday event

Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash is set to return for the third time this December, with the 2021 iteration of the event confirmed by game files already found by data miners. Here’s what we know about Apex’s Christmas event for this year.

Holo-Day Bash was first introduced to Apex Legends in 2019, as the game’s first holiday-themed event. While Respawn didn’t go as far as to add snow to map, but did add one of the most-loved LTMs, Winter Express.

In addition, festive skins were released for all the Legends, and this tradition continued in 2020, with new skins also added for the Legends who had joined the games in later seasons.

So, as expected, we can look forward to another update this year to celebrate the holiday season in Apex.

When is Holo-Day Bash 2021

Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash event for 2021 is set to start on Tuesday, November 30.

Although not officially announced yet by the developers, it will come as no surprise to most players that Holo-Day Bash will be returning for 2021.

Data miner KralRindo posted a list of upcoming store bundles, which confirms the “Home for the Holo-days Bonus Bundle’ will be released on November 30.

What to expect in Holo-Day Bash 2021

Winter Express

In the past two years, the Holo-Day bash has included one main addition to the game – the Winter Express LTM. If you haven’t played before, Winter Express is unlike anything else in Apex Legends.

A round-based mode, two squads fight for control of the Winter Express train, which travels around World’s Edge. In the 2020 updated version of the mode, players would respawn on a supply ship, and then skydive down into the fray. If you win the round, you restart on the train already.

There is no looting either – players spawn in with a premade loadout of weapons and gear.

Holo-Day Bash Skins

It wouldn’t be a holiday event without the characters donning their winter outfits too. We can expect new themed skins for the Legends, especially the new ones that have been added since last year – Fuse, Valkyrie, Seer, and Ash.

Older Legends might also have their previous Holo-Day bash skins return to the store, so if you missed out on them in previous years, you might have the chance this time around.

Challenges & Rewards

We can also expect a fresh set of challenges, specifically for the Winter Express mode if it returns, as well an event Prize Track.

This will reward you for playing during the event, and grant you free cosmetic items simply for playing.

Respawn like to mix things up each year with returning events though, so there could be more coming too this year, or changes to some of the previous content. We’ll have to wait on the official reveal, which should come later in November, on the 23rd, one week before the event is expected to start.