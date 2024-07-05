Overwatch 2 players shocked as Prime Gaming rewards get silently discontinued

Prime Gaming’s Overwatch 2 rewards have suddenly disappeared from their page without noticed from Blizzard or Amazon, leaving players shocked.

Prime Gaming exists as an extra perk for Amazon Prime subscribers, one that offers up free games as well as rewards for popular multiplayer games. However, those perks have been slowly disappearing.

Among the games that have been discontinued in the past are Call of Duty, Valorant, League of Legends, popular multiplayer titles that once had free skins and goodies provided via the service.

Upon looking through the Amazon Prime Gaming website, the Overwatch 2 pannel is no longer featured, but Amazon Prime nor Overwatch 2 have made any official statements regarding its removal. Its silent deletion has fans conflicted with the overall sentient being disappointed that there will no longer be free rewards for the game.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto Overwatch once rewarded players for Amazon Prime subscriptions

The first major blow that Amazon Prime Gaming dealt was when it ended its partnership with Riot Games for Valorant and League of Legends. Not only did the free rewards stop, but so did their sponsorship for their esports counterparts.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch 2 also received a similar treatment, with free in-game rewards and the occasional free skin, like Constable Tracer, which was released in November 2022. Some users in the comments were upset with the news, while others felt like the change was coming thanks to Amazon cutting off other games before Overwatch 2.

“This was the only thing in Overwatch I was looking forward to every month. No more free stuff,” said one commenter on X.

Article continues after ad

“Biggest Amazon L. I wanted Constable Tracer as well,” commented another user.

Although Overwatch 2 has not yet officially confirmed this news, the removal of the Amazon Prime Gaming rewards landing page strongly indicates that the collaboration has ended.