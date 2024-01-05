How to claim Call of Duty Mobile Prime Gaming rewards

Prime Gaming offers rewards for Call of Duty: Mobile, so here’s a handy guide on how you can redeem them in your account.

Grinding ranks in Call of Duty Mobile becomes more fun when it involves various cosmetics and skins boasting shiny effects. Thankfully, Prime Gaming offers rewards at absolutely no extra cost from time to time for Activision’s mobile game.

For that, you of course need to have an active Amazon Prime subscription. If you don’t have one yet, you may want to try the 30-day trial period first.

With that said, here’s a guide listing everything you need to know about claiming Call of Duty Mobile Prime Gaming rewards.

How to get Call of Duty Mobile Prime Gaming rewards

What’s best about redeeming Call of Duty Mobile Prime Gaming rewards is that you don’t need to link your Activision account to the subscription service.

Amazon Ruin – Goblin King Epic Operator Skin is a free Call of Duty Mobile reward.

To claim your CoD Mobile Prime Gaming rewards, follow these simple steps below:

Sign in to Prime Gaming. Scroll down a bit and click on Call of Duty Mobile. Click on the “Claim” button. Once the page loads, click on the “Get in-game content” button. Copy the code that’s showing. Visit Call of Duty’s official redemption website. Paste in your UID and the code you copied. Head over to Call of Duty Mobile. You can now find the reward in your in-game mail.

Call of Duty Mobile Prime Gaming Rewards: Ruin – Goblin King Epic Operator Skin

CoD Mobile Prime Gaming reward for January 2024 is the Ruin – Goblin King Epic Operator Skin. It’s a cosmetic for Donnie “Ruin” Walsh, a cybernetically augmented soldier who rushes head-on into the fight, overpowering enemies with his sheer will and force.

This reward is available through January 25, 2024, which means at the time of writing, you have 20 days to claim it. The Prime Gaming rewards are available for a limited time only, so make sure you redeem them within the last date.

