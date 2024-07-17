Once Human is the latest open-world survival game involving Meta Humans and fighting large bosses. While all of that sounds interesting, let’s take a look at how many people are actually playing the game.

Starry Studio’s new game, Once Human, is set in a post-apocalyptic world where you need to survive in the wild, compete for resources, and build your own territory.

Like The First Descendant, it’s completely free-to-play with full crossplay support, meaning it gathered a big chunk of players right from day one. So, if you’re wondering how many people are playing Once Human, our player count tracker gives you the latest numbers.

Article continues after ad

Starry Studio Over 230K players logged into the game after release.

Once Human live player count

According to SteamDB, 150,036 players are playing Once Human right now. Its all-time peak reached 231,668 on Steam on July 14, 2024, right during the first weekend after its release.

Since then, 132,657 have been playing the game daily on average. The game also achieved an all-time 184,536 peak viewers on Twitch, which only shows players are heavily interested in it. The numbers will rise further when the devs release it on mobile in September 2024.

Article continues after ad

There are a ton of Twitch drops to claim, and at the time of writing, you have time till August 5, 2024, to get everything.

Article continues after ad

If you’re planning to get started with Once Human, check our weapons tier list and guides on the best way to farm Acid, change worlds, and fast travel, so that you know which guns are the best and how to use resources efficiently for survival in the post-apocalyptic world.

Also, do check our server status hub to stay updated about the game’s server status all the time.