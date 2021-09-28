Are New World servers down? Server status, maintenance & updates

Is New World down? Here’s everything you need to know about the current server status, and any planned maintenance for the game.

As with any MMO, New World’s servers can occasionally go down due to planned maintenance or a backend issue.

Since its successful launch last September, New World’s player base has continued to grow. There’s a great amount of content to enjoy in the game alongside friends, and the last thing players want is to have their adventure disrupted by connection issues.

Fortunately, our server status hub has everything you need to know about upcoming maintenance, developer news, and server errors.

New World server status

As of June 8, 2022, all of New World’s servers are currently live in all regions according to the game’s dedicated server status tracker.

As soon as there are any changes in the server status, either officially or unofficially then we’ll be updating this page.

Is there any planned maintenance for New World?

As of June 8, 2022, there is currently no New World planned maintenance scheduled for the rest of the week. The latest maintenance for the game took place on June 7, 2022, during which it received its weekly patch update that included fixes for Arenas and PvP XP.

Players can follow the game’s official Twitter account for regular updates and the latest planned maintenance information.

That’s everything you need to know about the server status of New World! Make sure to check out our other guides below to get the most out of your experience.

