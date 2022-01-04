How many people play Battlefield 2042? Player count in 2022

Despite being hotly-anticipated, EA and DICE’s Battlefield 2042 got off to a rocky start with a mixed reception from fans and critics. The player count has fluctuated since, so let’s see how many people are playing Battlefield 2042 in 2022.

Invisibility glitches, sky swimming, and overpowered Hovercrafts all contributed to a less-than-ideal launch for Battlefield 2042. Touted as a proper rival to Call of Duty and Halo, BF 2042 hasn’t quite lived up to the promise, and as a result, has seen the player count not hit the high numbers EA probably hoped for.

So we’ve sifted through the data to try and see just how many people are playing Battlefield 2042 in 2022. Not only that, but we’ll line these numbers up against some of its predecessors too.

Advertisement

Contents

What’s Battlefield 2042’s player count in 2022?

Just to be clear, there is no true data aggregator that can find the live numbers for a game on all platforms. Instead, we have used Steam Charts, which will represent a percentage of the whole segment using PC figures.

According to Steam Charts, as of January 4, 2022, Battlefield 2042’s average player count in the last 30 days was 18,343. When we compare this figure to the game’s first month, the stark reality becomes very clear.

The first month of Battlefield 2042’s November 19 release saw an all-time peak of 100,590, and by the end of its first 30 days, it was down to 29,262. Despite the fact that Christmas 2021 arrived and new consumers likely acquired the game, Battlefield 2042’s numbers continued to drop.

Advertisement

Even though these figures reveal Steam’s traffic, the general consensus would probably certify that this is how things have gone for Battlefield 2042 across all platforms it released on.

How does Battlefield 2042’s player count compare to other BF games?

Before Battlefield 2042’s release, Battlefield 4 saw a huge increase in its active players, causing more servers to be needed. But now that Battlefield 2042 is already in decline, Battlefield V has welcomed a similar boost.

Again, as of January 4, 2022, Battlefield V’s Steam traffic for the last 30 days reached 9,730. This may be only half of Battlefield 2042’s traffic, but closer inspection shows that the problem is growing. This is actually 400 players more than in the November/December period, showing that Battlefield V’s numbers are growing.

Advertisement

As it stands, Battlefield V is drawing more concurrent players too. If this carries on for the next few weeks and months, then Battlefield 2042 will continue to fall and Battlefield V will grow.