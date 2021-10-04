How many people play Valorant? Player count tracker (2021)

It’s always tough to conceptualize how many people play one game or another, especially a newer one like Valorant. But, when you start to look at the player count, you start to realize just how impressive Valorant’s player base truly is.

Valorant, the once codenamed Project A, was officially released in June of 2020 following an immense amount of hype.

And the hype was justified, seeing as it was being produced by Riot Games and captured a lot of the same elements of classic FPS titles like Counter-Strike and Overwatch. It appeared to be the perfect storm at the perfect time, for many.

Advertisement

A little over a year later, the game continues to thrive, netting a seriously impressive amount of active players compared to its competitors.

How many people play Valorant?

According to Active Player, Valorant has maintained at least an estimated 12 million active players each month of 2021, peaking in July with almost 15 million players.

This is claimed to be an estimate by the site, but these are seriously impressive numbers for Valorant, especially when considering that it more than doubles Overwatch’s average player base in 2021.

But, just because it beats up on a 5-year-old game, doesn’t mean it’s top dog. Here’s how Valorant’s best month (July 2021 – 14.9 million players) stacks up with other games in the same month, all according to Active Player’s statistics.

Advertisement

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive: 36 million

League of Legends: 128 million

Overwatch: 7 million

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: 10 million

Apex Legends: 115 million

So, while it may be doing well in some regards, the game clearly still has a great deal of developing to do. However, still in its first year of its esport and barely out over a year itself, the game still has lots of reasons to give fans hope for a bright future.

The future of Valorant

For all intents and purposes, Valorant shows no signs of slowing down in the near, or far, future.

Riot Games has proven to produce and support their games reliably, and the tactical FPS shooter genre is one that is time-tested and proven. Just look at CS:GO’s numbers above.

Advertisement

As the esport continues to take shape, more new agents are added, and major influencers like Shroud and Ninja continue to support the game, there’s no reason that esports and gaming fans alike shouldn’t have Valorant on their radar of top games heading into the new year.

We will continue to update this chart as numbers change throughout the year, so stay tuned to see how your favorite tactical FPS stacks up against the competition!