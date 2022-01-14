How many people play Guild Wars 2? Player count tracker (2022)

ArenaNet’s fan-favorite RPG, Guild Wars 2, was released back in 2012, but even a decade later, it’s still going strong. We’ve taken a look at how many people are still playing Guild Wars 2 in 2022.

The MMORPG space is a competitive one. With Amazon’s New World entering the fray in September, 2021, and Smilegate RPG’s MMOARPG, Lost Ark, on the horizon, you might be forgiven for thinking ArenaNet’s Guild Wars 2 had faded into obscurity.

That, however, is not the case. With the latest chapter in the game’s ongoing saga, End of Dragons, set to drop in February, a whole new section of the Guild Wars universe will be unveiled alongside a whole host of never-seen-before features.

But just how many people play Guild Wars 2 in 2022? Here’s what you might not know about this supposedly “dead game.”

How many people play Guild Wars 2: Monthly count

Across December, 2021, and January, 2022 it is estimated that around 298,857 players logged into Guild Wars 2 to wait out the winter months.

Noting that “the Players and Daily login numbers are estimations based on subscriber numbers and online sentiment,” it’s worth remembering that these are just estimates, as no official count has been released.

With the new expansion set to drop in February, it’ll be interesting to see how these numbers change.

How many people play Guild Wars 2: Daily count

Numbers from the past 30 days (15 December, 2021, to 14 January, 2022) indicate that most log-ins in one day was 444,699.

How does Guild Wars 2 stack up against competitors?

With all eyes on the decline of World of Warcraft and New World, just how well is Guild Wars 2 doing in comparison?

MMORPG Total Players (millions) Guild Wars 2 15.69 Final Fantasy XIV Online 36.76 New World 16.81 World of Warcraft 116.79

While Guild Wars 2 lags behind its three biggest competitors, a player count of 15 millions players is nothing to sniff at. Again, these numbers are mostly estimates.

Is Guild Wars 2 a dead game?

From the stats above, it’s pretty clear that Guild Wars 2 is anything but dead. In fact, it remains one of the largest MMORPGs out there – and it’s continuing to expand.

With End of Dragons just around the corner – the first expansion since 2017’s ‘Path of Fire’ – a whole slew of exciting content is being added to the game. From fishing to the multiplayer Seige Turtle mount, new traits to the brand new Strike Missions; ArenaNet are continuing to transform Guild Wars 2 into an MMO that can brawl with the best of them.

So that’s how many people play Guild Wars 2 in 2022, with up-to-date stats for the number of monthly and daily players. Looking for more Guild Wars 2 news? Be sure to check out our dedicated page.