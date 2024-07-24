Baldur’s Gate 3 still has ridiculous player count as one year anniversary approaches

Baldur’s Gate 3’s first anniversary will take place on August 3 and fans are still turning up in droves to play the game – even after it’s been out for a year.

People interested in exploring Baldur’s Gate 3’s Forgotten Realms had the chance to do so back in 2020, as that’s when the game entered early access on PC. This version of the game only had Act I, so many chose to wait for the full launch in 2023, with console players being able to join in further down the line.

While most game developers and publishers don’t give active player numbers, we can glean some information from Steam charts. Unsurprisingly, the top 10 games with the highest active player numbers are primarily multiplayer titles, like Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, and Apex Legends, with Elden Ring being the main exception.

Despite being a narrative game with a focus on the single-player experience, Baldur’s Gate 3 is still bringing in huge monthly numbers on Steam. A thread on the game’s Reddit has been created to celebrate the 100,000 average players a month despite its age.

Baldur’s Gate 3 still hits 100k players a month on Steam alone

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3 players aren’t done exploring every facet of the game

“Amazing what happens when a team puts passion into a game,” one user wrote, “It’s been said before, I know I’m not treading new ground saying this, but BG3 is a generational game. Something like this only comes along rarely.”

“It’s been a year, I have 750 hours on it, and I’m finally about to finish Act 3,” one devoted user wrote, while another said, “BG3 was made with a lot of passion by people who genuinely love DnD. Live service is made by companies who value money over everything.”

One user summed things up perfectly: “The “consequences” of putting your heart and soul into developing a game. Wow…who would’ve thought. Looking at you, AAA games.”

What’s even more surprising is that the game is coming to an end. Other studios would be working on paid DLC right now, but Larian is leaving Baldur’s Gate 3 behind, giving players modding tools that can be used to make their own content.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s high player count is helped by the game’s sheer replayability. This is the kind of experience that demands multiple playthroughs and builds, so we’re not likely to see the fanbase drifting away anytime soon.