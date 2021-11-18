Best New World Void Gauntlet build: Skills, Mastery tree, passives, more

New World update 1.1 officially brings the game’s 12th weapon, the Void Gauntlet, into the game. Here are the best and passives for the new weapon to give players the best Void Gauntlet build possible.

New World, the Amazon Games MMO, has just added the Void Gauntlet, bringing the game’s total weapon count up to 12.

While the weapon is brand-new to the game, it’s going to be hard to tell how it stacks up to the game’s other weapons in terms of PvP and PvE effectiveness.

But, one thing is clear, you’re going to need the best build possible in order to get the most out of this complex new weapon.

Advertisement

Contents

New World Void Gauntlet build

The Void Gauntlet is the only weapon currently in New World that scales with both Intelligence and Focus. This makes the Void Gauntlet a unique magic weapon that can both dish out solid damage, debuff enemies, and heal all at the same time.

But, with this level of complexity comes a need to very carefully play with teammates and know your role, as other weapons in the game can out-damage the new void weapon. Due to its large AoE damage, this could be a great aid in wartime.

Due to its stats, this weapon could be paired in a heavy support build alongside the Life Staff. Or, if players wanted to use healing more of an accessory, pairing it with Ice Gauntlet or Fire Staff could make for a potent combination.

Advertisement

Regardless of what you pair the purple glove with, you’ll need to make sure you’re using the best skills and passives in its two Mastery Trees, first and foremost.

Void Gauntlet Mastery Trees

The two Void Gauntlet Mastery Trees are Annihilation and Decay. While the Annihilation tree centers heavily around the melee void sword ability Void Blade, decay is much more about debuffs and area of effect moves.

Mastery Tree Description Annihilation The Annihilation Mastery tree is a close-range specialty, focusing on getting in enemy’s faces and dealing solid damage. Decay The Decay Mastery Tree is more long-ranged, allowing you to poke from a distance, heal, debuff, and provide utility to teammates.

Best Void Gauntlet skills

Skill Description Orb of Decay Fire an unblockable ord that passes through enemies, deals 100% weapon damage, and inflicts Disintegrate, dealing 5% weapon damage per second and reducing damage absorption by 5% for 8 seconds. Stacks up to 3 times. At max range, it transforms into a healing orb and returns, healing friendlies for 20% weapon damage per second for 5 seconds. Healing scales exclusively with Focus. Baleful Tether Fire a projectile that tethers you to an enemy, Weakening it and Empowering you by 4% per second (20% maximum). The tether ends if the target moves beyond 15 meters. Oblivion Summon a circular rift of Void energy at your feet that deals 30% weapon damage and grants Empower to self and friendlies, increasing damage by 20%.

Orb of Decay: Orb of Decay’s combination of healing and damage makes it a great option for players looking for utility in Expeditions and Wars. This won’t have much use in solo endeavors but will be a key part of a team-oriented build.

Orb of Decay’s combination of healing and damage makes it a great option for players looking for utility in Expeditions and Wars. This won’t have much use in solo endeavors but will be a key part of a team-oriented build. Baleful Tether: Baleful Tether is a great tool in the event that you get aggroed while using the gauntlet. This will punish enemies who stay too close and hopefully get them away from you as they seek to escape the tether.

Baleful Tether is a great tool in the event that you get aggroed while using the gauntlet. This will punish enemies who stay too close and hopefully get them away from you as they seek to escape the tether. Oblivion: This has much the same value as Orb of Decay, giving a player both the ability to heal and Empower allies and themselves, while also being able to punish those rushing you.

Best Void Gauntlet passives

Void Gauntlet passives are important for keeping players healing heavily and keeping the mana needed to heal. With this in mind, we recommend using Leeching Bolts, Radiant Efficiency, and Voidcaller. These will pair well with just about any build but should be especially useful with the active abilities we recommend.

Advertisement

Leeching Bolts: Healing from ranged heavy attacks is increased by an additional 30% of damage dealt if the target is below 50% health

Healing from ranged heavy attacks is increased by an additional 30% of damage dealt if the target is below 50% health Radiant Efficiency: Mana costs are reduced by 25% while above 50% Mana

Mana costs are reduced by 25% while above 50% Mana Voidcaller: On successful ability hit, gain a stack of Void Essense. At 6 stacks, consume all stacks and gain a 3-meter aura that heals self and friendlies for 30% weapon damage and deals 30% weapon damage per second to enemies within. Healing scales exclusively with Focus.

Have fun trying out the brand new Void Gauntlet in New World. If you’re curious about the abilities and passives we didn’t mention here, make sure and check out our complete guide and gameplay preview of the Void Gauntlet.

If you’re looking for a second weapon to pair with the Void Gauntlet, check out our other weapon build guides below!

Life Staff | Ice Gauntlet | Great Axe | Sword and Shield | Rapier | Bow | Hatchet | Musket | Spear | Fire Staff | War Hammer