Best New World Fire Staff build: Skills, Mastery tree, passives, more

The Fire Staff has proven to be one of the most deadly weapons in all of New World. Here’s a guide on how to get the most out of the weapon’s Mastery Trees in order to get the best Fire Staff build possible.

New World’s weapons are the core of the game’s creative and open-ended gameplay, with 11 different options currently to choose from (with a 12th on the way).

Some weapons rely on brute force and for players to be directly in the fray of battle, while others are best used from a safe distance.

One of the only options that can truly do both effectively is the Fire Staff, one of New World’s strongest and most versatile weapons available.

New World Fire Staff build

The Fire Staff is a flexible Intelligence weapon that can deal incredible damage both at range and up close thanks to its Mastery Trees.

One of the only weapons that utilizes the Intelligence attribute, the Fire Staff pairs well with the Ice Gauntlet and will presumably pair very well with the new Void Gauntlet coming to New World. It is one of the highest DPS weapons preferred by many for the game’s treacherous Expeditions and late-game content.

Overall, we have found it to be one of the best PvP and PvE weapons in the game.

But, to fully enable this weapon’s potential, players need to be aware of what skills and passives are currently considered the best in its Mastery Tree. Knowing this can take your Fire Staff build to the next level.

Fire Staff Mastery Trees

The Fire Staff’s Mastery Trees, Fire Mage and Pyromancer, have two very different functions and are best suited when blended with one another. This will allow for solid effectiveness both at long-range and in the frontlines, making the Fire Staff a truly solid weapon option in New World.

Here’s a bit more about each of the trees and the best abilities in each.

Mastery Tree Description Fire Mage The Fire Mage Mastery Tree allows players to rain down massive fire spells from distance, and primarily functions as a long-range option. Pyromancer The Pyromancer Mastery Tree is more frontline, giving players utility in movement and the ability to deal lots of damage up close.

Best Fire Staff skills

Skill Description Fireball Fire off a heavy fireball that deals 140% weapon damage on impact and leave a 3-meter burning field that lasts 6 seconds. The burning field dealing 10% weapon damage each second. Incinerate Cause a fiery explosion dealing 130% weapon damage and pushes back all enemies 3 meters. Catches enemies on fire dealing 3% weapon damage each second for 6 seconds. Burn Out Dash through targets dealing 129% weapon damage on hit. Passing through a target will catch the target on fire applying a Burn that deals 10% weapon damage each second for 8 seconds.

Fireball: Fireball is the long-range poke of this build. Often times you’ll be fighting alone in Aeternum, and this is a great way to initially engage or something to use once you’ve backed away a bit.

Best Fire Staff passives

One of the main purposes in Fire Staff passives is the restoration of mana, allowing you to keep up the attacks and abilities. To do this, we recommend unlocking Spell Focus, Flare, and Clear Mind whenever you can.

These will help to keep your mana high and reward you with bonus damage when it is.

Spell Focus: Heavy Attacks restore 5% of your max mana on hit.

Heavy Attacks restore 5% of your max mana on hit. Flare: Heavy Attacks no longer consume mana.

Heavy Attacks no longer consume mana. Clear Mind: While above 50% mana: you gain 10% Empower.

And with that, you have everything you need to begin burning down even the best enemies in New World. As you build your character, don’t forget about the game’s Respec feature which allows you to reset Mastery Tree points for free until mastery level 10.

If you’re looking for a second weapon to pair with the Fire Staff, be sure and check out our other build guides, especially the Ice Gauntlet!

Life Staff | Ice Gauntlet | Great Axe | Sword and Shield | Rapier | Bow | Hatchet | Musket | Spear